Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

A fashionable chukker

A model showcases a creation against the backdrop of a polo player in action on the opening day of a fashion week event at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Bicycle buddies



Vijay Malhotra and Gul Panag catch a break outside The Asiatic Society

Sunday morning rides are no biggies for city-based cyclist Vijay Malhotra, but things took a starry turn when Malhotra joined actor Gul Panag for a heritage-themed ride last weekend. “I got in touch with Panag last year after seeing her cycling stories online and soon, we became cycling buddies. When she informed me that she was back in the city and wanted to explore SoBo, I didn’t have to think twice,” Malhotra revealed to us, adding that along the 15-km ride both cyclists covered sites like Flora Fountain, Gateway of India, and The Asiatic Society on their e-bikes.

A win-win on Mumbai seas

A building block is released into the sea

Would you believe us if we told you what the city needs right now is more concrete? An artificial reef made of concrete deployed 500 m off the Worli Seaface is set to help marine life in the area thrive as soon as a month from today.

“Artificial reefs provide a base for microbial organisms to grow in abundance. These organisms attract fishes, which in turn attract bigger species, causing the area to become a dense habitat for varied species,” Punit Dhandhania (inset), managing trustee, Kuddle Life Foundation, the marine conservation NGO behind the efforts told this diarist, adding that the influx of fishes will also directly benefit the quality of the catch for local fishermen.

A new name etched in the books

In a month dedicated to women, Urdu literature circles have yet another cause for celebration. Veteran author Dr Sadiqua Nawab (inset) who became the second-ever woman to win the Sahitya Akademi award in Urdu literature last month, was officially presented the honour at the 70th anniversary celebrations of the awards in New Delhi. “It’s an equally thrilling and humbling experience. To be awarded the honour at a gathering of more than 1,100 talented writers and poets felt like a dream come true. That being said, the title comes with the added responsibility to write better and to give back to the community,” Nawab told this diarist.

An officer’s Side-B

Nawin Sona with his collection of The Beatles’ vinyl records and electric guitars

When one says collector, do you think of a civil servant in sharp formal attire, or an audiophile with a towering stack of collectibles? Good for us, Nawin Sona is both. The 48-year-old who serves as the Secretary of the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, will shed his official persona to host a candid listening session of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album in Khar tomorrow. “I grew up around vinyls and guitars. I started making music recently, and it opened my eyes to the complexities of the album. It is a pinnacle in musical experimentation and a masterpiece in studio production,” he shared. This diarist was delighted to learn that Sona plans to release a music album later this year, 40 years after he first picked up a guitar.

Surf’s the way



Surfers at the competiton

Andheri-based physiotherapist and trainer Preeti Talesara kicked off March by heading to the first-ever All India Paddle competition held in Mangalore. Organised by the Association of Paddle Surf Professionals (APP) and Dhananjay Shetty’s Swami Surf Foundation, the event featured participants from around the world.



Preeti Talesara

“While India has a beautiful coastline, paddle surfing or surfing has not really caught on,” Talesara remarked. What surprised her was the easy approach most surfers had towards the physical aspect. “Incidentally, European and Indian surfers both underestimate the effect of the sun. We saw quite a few cases of dehydration, cramps and muscle pulls. Hopefully, things will change as awareness grows,” she added.