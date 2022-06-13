Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

A chimney of the long-shuttered India United Mills towers above Parel’s skyline against a vibrant June sky

Show full article

Ranji Trophy cricketer Sinan Kader is on a roll. Within a year of launching The Bandstand Pantry, which serves up healthy bites, the young restaurateur is now catering to burger cravings. Slow Burger Co, his ’90s-style joint, opened doors last week in Bandra West. On the menu are slow-grilled burgers including Louisiana grilled chicken burger, Punjab da puttar with stone-grilled tandoori chicken, serious Steve made with stone-grilled buff minute steak and slow-roasted Zurich mushroom burger. “Some of the burgers take as long as 12-13 hours to prepare. The patty is prepared on charcoal-fired grills so the burgers have a smoky flavour. We wanted to introduce diners to the slow burger concept,” he revealed. The burger joint wears an old-school vibe with The Flintstones-themed art covering the walls. “I grew up watching The Flintstones and Archies, and they were all eating burgers; that stayed with me,” he shared.

Travelling harmonies from Mumbai

Ever since the pandemic slammed the brakes on life as we knew it, the Symphony Orchestra Of India (SOI) has not been able to perform live in other cities. But we hear that they’re back to regular programming now, with tours lined up to Bengaluru and Chennai in June. The programme conducted by resident conductor Mikel Toms will feature pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Bizet. Khushroo N Suntook, chairman, NCPA, shared, “We hope that the audiences will enjoy our concerts and we look forward to engaging with young viewers and musicians through a specially-curated programme, masterclasses and workshops.”

Sound advice from Karnad



Pic/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Three years since legendary playwright and actor Girish Karnad passed away, his thoughts on his life, work, the making of modern Indian theatre and more is available on a new podcast, The River Has No Fear of Memories, presented by Bangalore International Centre.

The series is the result of freewheeling chats between Karnad and Arshia Sattar (inset); the translator and writer is hosting the podcast with Anmol Tikoo. “You can expect to hear Girish talk about his work and the ideas that inspired him, and the things that made him feel he had to speak out against social injustice and discrimination. You will hear his peers and colleagues talk to him and also hear excerpts from his plays,” Sattar revealed.

Brar’s moment of pride

Chef Ranveer Brar’s first foray into acting has turned out to be quite a popular dish. His performance in Hansal Mehta’s Baai has proved that acting could be an alternate career. Part of the anthology Modern Love, the short film told a loving story of homosexuality, acceptance and love. The film was felicitated for its refined storytelling at the recently concluded Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival last week. The actor joined co-star Pratik Gandhi to represent the film on this popular stage. With the praise coming in the ongoing Pride month, the chef told us that the film was timed perfectly. “For such a beautiful, sensitive story, that looks at love beyond gender, delicately woven together by Hansal sir, it is heartwarming to see the community which has always stood for honouring love, regardless of labels and gender, accept, appreciate and recognise our effort,” Brar told us.

Ray, according to Agashe

Remember the heartless purohit in Satyajit Ray’s Sadgati? The role of the Brahmin was essayed by veteran actor Dr Mohan Agashe (inset). He recently chaired a session on Ray’s movie-making technique at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India, as part of their week-long classes to mark the director’s centenary year. He shared, “My relationship with Manik da is like the one between an elephant and a blind man.



Satyajit Ray. PIC/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

His body of work is vast, of which I have been part of one short film. But what I have learnt from that one film surpasses what I have learnt from other directors.” The actor emphasised that Ray will always remain relevant, but what worries him is a culture wherein artistes are celebrated based on calendar dates. Agashe has words of advice for students of cinema. “They should remember Ray for his films first. They should understand his advanced grammar of storytelling in an age that was lacking in technology. I think that would help us all,” he concluded.