Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri
Mumbai sees 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, deaths jump to 7 in 12 days
Thane: Three sisters break into Dombivli house, steal gold
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje


United we stand

A chimney of the long-shuttered India United Mills towers above Parel’s skyline against a vibrant June sky




Bun time in Bandra


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news bandra parel

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK