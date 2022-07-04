Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Fishing for lunch

Stray cats and a dog crowd around Koli fisherwomen at Bhaucha Dhakka’s Princess Dock in Mazgaon

Getting catty with comedy

If you like felines, it might be a good idea to head to Andheri’s Cat Café Studio this Saturday for some laughter that will help a cause. Comedians Sahil Shah (above), Aditi Mittal (inset), Rohan Joshi and Neville Shah will perform for a charity fundraiser to help felines who need support. The proceeds from the show will go directly to The Feline Foundation. “When Cat Café pitched the idea for a fundraiser, I agreed and when I asked my friends they too were on board,” Sahil Shah told us.

The comics share a fondness for strays, and are pet parents. Mittal mused, “Deep down, we are all cats. Comedians can be moody and weird. We either want to be left alone or are desperate for validation.” Shah recalled his connection with the space that goes back to when he picked up a stray kitten on a highway in Navi Mumbai. Unsure of how to care for it, he approached the studio that took it in. “Meghana and I fostered a lot of strays in the past,” he elaborated. Pet parents to the rescues Bagel and Kurkure, Shah and Meghana Bhogle [his wife], also run the Instagram handle, @goodestboysofbombay. They are a strong advocate for pet adoption and use their social media to create awareness about the subject. “It’s like the Humans of Bombay, but for the adorable strays around the city,” Shah chuckled.

Joyous little feet



Umbrellas and little crocs colour the Trilogy doorstep

The distant rhythm of pitter-patter makes us want to find a quiet corner and some steaming cups of tea or brownies accompanied by a nice storybook. Trilogy Curated Bookshop and Library’s recent Instagram post put us in such a mood. “Doesn’t it feel so?” its co-founder, Ahalya Naidu (inset) asked. The post talked about little kids who are members rushing in from the rain to browse the library shelves. For Naidu, the sight brought back memories when she would curl up with a title at a neighbourhood library in Mulund. The joy, Naidu told this diarist, is in watching the kids explore. “That’s the purpose of a library after all — to surprise yourself,” she reminded us.

All eyes on an open art festival



An artwork by Dr Bharati Sharma for the Art Carnival

The Bombay Art Society has opened its doors for entries for its Art Carnival. The fest will begin after Independence Day with four week-long events to follow that will be held at its venue in Bandra. The carnival is an opportunity for artists from the country to showcase their works, director Rajendra Patil told this diarist. “We were planning to put up a major art show last year, but were unable to because of COVID-19.

It was postponed. Finally, the society is coming up with an Art Carnival,” he said. The society has already received close to 100 entries, with a similar number of enquiries in the last week alone, he informed us. The fest will focus on artists who are denied a space in the crowded line-ups of galleries across india, Patil added. “It will not only help emerging artists but senior artists as well to reach out to a wider audience,” he hoped.

Literature call in Dehra Valley

A literature and arts festival that focuses on regional titles and independent publishers is always special, like the Valley of Words. Scheduled for November 11 to 13 in the Dehra Valley, the organisers recently released their longlist. Sanjeev Chopra (in pic), its curator, told us, “The selections were done after discussing entries with our jury members. We also try to feature homegrown writers and local stories. We might list a book where the story is not the focus, but it is written in the last spoken language such as Anvita Abbi’s book on the Nicobar Islands. Some themes are interconnected; for instance, Anees Salim’s The Odd Book of Baby Names and Sonal Kohli’s The House Next to The Factory are placed during Partition.” The fest has eight nomination categories, and we are excited to find who emerges as the winner.

Chugging along



Asma Khan with Dan Levy and Paul Rudd. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Chef Asma Khan is on the move again. We had reported when her iconic Darjeeling Express had opened in Covent Garden, London, in December 2020. Now, the chef has confirmed that there is yet another change in the offing. Today is the last day for the restaurant at its London location, and marks the end of a short reign. The chef shared a picture of actors Dan Levy and Paul Rudd from the time they had dinner at the restaurant. “It will always be the Paul Rudd and Dan Levy table for us,” she remarked nostalgically. With a new venue yet to be announced, we hope that the chef returns with gusto.