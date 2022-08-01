Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Moored up

With fishing boats taking a monsoon break and awaiting Naral Purnima to resume work, a fisherman in Juhu paints the vessel for a fresh look

A tribal tribute



Artwork for International Tiger Day. Pic Courtesy/@Sudarshanshaw93

On International Tiger Day, we spotted artist Sudarshan Shaw’s (inset) traditional take on the majestic creature. Shaw’s artwork depicted the interconnected life of people and animals in and around the forests. “The idea was to depict the relationships that people living in forests share with the wildlife,” Shaw told us. The artist whose work has been influenced by local beliefs and rituals will showcase them in the eight upcoming artworks of the series. For those interested, head over to @sudarshan_shaw on Instagram to sneak a peek.

Words penned lawfully

Are you, like this diarist, excited by choicest literary awards? The Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) based in New Delhi recently announced on Twitter that Mumbai-based author Kiran Manral will chair the jury to select the short story that will bag ILA Best Short Story Award. “I am looking forward to reading the entries. Although I have read legal fiction, the space of law and insolvency is entirely different; it would be interesting to see fiction emerge from that area,” Manral (in pic) told this diarist. Those keen on writing about law, can head to @insolacademy on Twitter for more details. Submissions for the literary contest open mid-August and the winning story will bag a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Still playing by her rules



Namita Devidayal in conversation with Ma Anand Sheela. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ma Anand Sheela, godman Osho’s (Rajneesh) personal secretary and spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement — a Google check of her life will leave you goggle-eyed — danced her way on to stage at the Royal Opera House in the city last weekend. The event was an interaction to be followed by a book-signing session of her title, By My Own Rules. The number that played as the 73-year-old made her way in to the amusement of her artsy audience was, ‘My name is Sheela, Sheela ki Jawaani, I am too sexy for you…’. Ma Anand Sheela was in conversation with author-journalist Namita Devidayal. The latter began the hour-long programme saying, “Sheela is one person who has never been scared about the opinions of others,” and then added a phrase that Ma Anand Sheela has used to convey that emotion, “Well, tough titties.” Ma Anand affirmed, “Exactly.” When asked about her choice of residence — Switzerland, Ma Anand said, “That country has worked beautifully for me, people generally leave me alone.” Ma Anand attributed her free spirit to her parents, “My father especially, taught me the value of freedom,” and said in response to a question on spirituality, “We have been born to dance through life. Why get into this boring spirituality?” Other Ma Anand beliefs in response to questions were, “Do not have expectations. Love may not be reciprocated, though in this case it was. I was in love with Bhagwan [Rajneesh], there is strength in love. When I was with him, I thought I could move mountains...” On posing nude for magazines in context of the Ranveer Singh controversy, she has posed nude for a German magazine years ago, Ma Anand stated, “It is not pornography or perversion. People have the option to shut their eyes. Ranveer is an actor and a creative force…” The book-signing session followed by Ma Anand Sheela, who gave the impression that it is only now that people are understanding her, and for those that annoy her, “She can still give them the finger” in her own words.

For the community



A Pathare Prabhu weighing scale with choppers that was used to weigh meat

Solicitor and collector Rajan Jayakar (inset), gave us a peek into his hundred-year-old collection of traditional kitchenware from the Pathare Prabhu community that he belongs to. Made from brass, copper, iron and German silver, these were used for cooking in Pathare Prabhu weddings.

“With the advent of catering services, community members had little use for these unique pieces. Instead of selling them, they approached me, and that’s how my collection has grown,” Jayakar said, revealing that he is currently maintaining this collection. He shared, “A part of my home is being renovated. Since the loft area, where these artefacts were stored is also being repaired, I am cataloguing them now.” Jayakar is also hoping to find a place to set up a museum on Pathare Prabhu artefacts.