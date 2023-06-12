The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier x 00:00

Chhai Chaapa chhai

A staffer of a pani puri stall dips his feet in the waves at high tide on Dadar Chowpatty.

ADVERTISEMENT

That historic touchdown

Thelma McCoy (in circle) along with other crew members

We had recently written about Lockheed Constellation, India’s first International flight to London, on this page, that took off from Santacruz airport in 1948. We were delighted to know that aviation buff Debasish Chakraverty has shared the snippet with 96-year-old Thelma McCoy in Connecticut, US. “I am yet to hear back from her as she is ailing, but I am glad that history could be revisited during her lifetime.” McCoy is the only surviving crew member who was on that flight 75 years ago. The news nugget was also shared on social media by Air India. Chakraverty shares a picture with us that was taken on June 10, 1948 when the aircraft landed in London. He added, “The same carrier crashed in 1966, leading to the death of Dr Homi Bhabha.” History gives us the chills.

Dear mother

Maa by Anurag Banerjee; (right) Maa by Gayatri Ganju

Can motherhood, as a subject of reflection, ever be outdated? Mumbai-based photographer Anurag Banerjee’s new production, Maa, will release next week. A collaborative work between Banerjee and photographer Gayatri Ganju, the book was conceived and executed as an ode to motherhood. Commissioned by Payal Khandwala, city-based designer fashion label, the book looks at motherhood from the lens of two visual artistes. About its becoming, Banerjee noted, “I have been working with the label for the past one year. We were doing a project called Women of India, which looks at different places across the country through its women. It focuses on powerful visuals and beautifully designed zines. In the course of that project, the label thought of this concept for the photobook.” He added that the book might be accessible in a photo library in the city but will mainly be disseminated within their circles. While Banerjee features one subject in Mumbai, Ganju photographs four mothers from different Indian cities.

Anurag Banerjee

Looking back at DN Road

Rajabai Tower. Pic Courtesy/Students of Sir JJ College of Architecture; (right) Yashwant Pitkar

Do you feel that pictures let us in on different periods of time? While it is one thing to view a city through its buildings, revisiting the structures after seasons is a whole new experience. An ongoing exhibition at the Claude Batley Gallery on the Sir JJ School campus oscillates between a similar then and now. Yashwant Pitkar (right), who has curated the display along with the students of Sir JJ College of Architecture, shared, “I have taught architecture at the institute for 28 years. I recently recalled how 28 years ago, I had put up an exhibition of buildings on DN Road. I thought it would be interesting to revisit the area with its changes over the decades. Nearly 25 students joined me in this quest and we took shots of Crawford Market, JN Petit Library, American Express building, David Sassoon Library and Reading Room, Regal Cinema, CSMVS and Gateway of India. We covered the heritage mile.” Interested folks can check out the display that continues till June 16.

A good sign

This diarist gives a thumbs-up each time she spots a historic landmark being given its due with a well-researched signboard installed near it. It is with the same curiosity that we went looking for signage when we recently stepped into the Rani Baug complex for a session at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum. As we waited for our cab amidst the bustle of the holiday crowd thronging the zoo, we spotted a steel signboard in front of the Sassoon Clock Tower that explained its origins and architectural value. If only our civic authorities paid more heed to such signage for all heritage landmarks across the city.