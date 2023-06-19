Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Outlining their work

Against a dreamy June sky, fishermen push their handcarts towards the jetty at Khar Danda

Granting new ideas for film books

Here’s some good news for film researchers. Anupama Chopra’s (in pic) Film Companion and A Suitable Agency come together to announce the first edition of their writing grant called Film Ink. The grant boasts of a jury that includes award-winning writer Balaji Vittal. Hemali Sodhi, founder of the agency told this diarist, “There is a wealth of stories waiting to be told around Indian cinema. Through Film Ink, we’re hoping to receive proposals on original and well researched ideas for books on any aspect of Indian cinema including landmark moments, prominent personalities and their craft.” Writers above the age of 18 years can submit their writing sample and the proposal of a compelling book idea on Indian cinema that has been fairly unexplored. Two selected writers will be awarded the grant of two and half lakh each, as well as publishing support from the agency.

When Aoora grooved to Jimmy, Jimmy



Aditya Mhaske (to the right of Aoora) poses for a picture with the K-pop idol and other fans after the concert

A mini concert last Saturday at a mall in Goregaon saw a sea of K-pop fans assemble from across the city. K-pop idol Aoora knew how to put up a show. “The first half of the concert was a tad slow; Aoora hadn’t arrived. We were playing trivia games, and the winners would get to share the stage with Aoora.



Aoora at the concert. Pic/Satej Shinde

When he came by 3 pm, it was a sight to behold. Everyone was screaming out his name, and dancing and singing, as if they were suddenly pumped with energy. As I was a winner of one of the many games, I got to dance with him on stage to Jimmy Jimmy. Though it was a mini concert, it was nothing less than the real deal. It was dope,” said Vashi-based K-pop fan Aditya Mhaske.

Dadar, up close and personal



(From left) Menaka Raman and Jahnavi Samant during the walk

The city recently played host to the crew of City of Women podcast who flew down to Mumbai for an interesting episode that they are working on. Helmed by author and PR professional Jahnavi Samant, producer Menaka Raman and associate producer Ashrita Achar took a small tour around Dadar’s Hindmata market. Raman told this diarist, “It was interesting to understand Jahnavi’s experience of growing up here, and to get to know more about how the neighbourhood has changed over time, and how she changed as a person. She also shared fascinating insights about its history, be it about the mills, mill workers, the many film studios that were located there, and Dadasaheb Phalke’s house. It was a fun experience.” Raman added, “This tour will be the third episode of a series that we are working on where we go on tours to different cities with women residents, to know about neighbourhoods they live in and their experiences so far. The episode will be released as part of our upcoming season this August.”

What’s the score? A century and more



Representation pic

You do not need to bend over backwards to please someone, but there will be plenty of people doing some bending on June 21 which is International Yoga Day. While a number of events will take place all over the world marking the day, there is one which is inviting people to break the century mark. An event will be held at the Park Club Promenade at Shivaji Park, Dadar West which invites people to do 108 Surya Namaskars (sun salutations) guided by a teacher. You may have your view (or, should that read, ‘whew’?) about how daunting that sounds but the interesting thing is that 108 has special significance. A yoga teacher told us told us that 108 holds deep spiritual symbolism in various traditions, and represents unity, wholeness and the connection between the individual and the divine. If you think this is just your cup of Wednesday morning 6 am tea, register at the link: https://forms.gle/biMoBYk1XAaJB62Z6 and hopefully, feel great after 108.