Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Aiming for the seas

Fishermen play box cricket near a fishing boat at Juhu Koliwada in Santacruz.

Built on a strong foundation

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai. File pic

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai celebrated its 219th Foundation Day last weekend. Inaugurating the celebration was the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, who is also the chief patron of the iconic library. “He was very humble and gave a speech on the role of Asiatic Society in shaping [young] minds over so many years, and even discussed plans, hoping that it gets the support from the government for its future endeavours,” said vice president of the society Meenal Kshirsagar. She also shared with this diarist that Bais distributed awards to five honorary fellows, including Dr Saryu Doshi, professor Upinder Singh and professor Anura Manatunga, and presented medals to three distinguished individuals, of whom Dr Subhas Chandra Malik received The Campbell Memorial Gold Medal. “After the Governor left, Director-General, CSMVS, Sabyasachi Mukherjee gave a keynote address on the development of public museums in Bombay [now Mumbai] in the pre-Independence period,” Kshirsagar said, adding, “This is truly a landmark occasion for the society as we have now entered the 220th year since its inception.”

(From left) Governor Ramesh Bais with core committee members Vispi Balaporia, Shehernaz Nalwalla, Meenal Kshirsagar and Dr Vishnu Kanhere. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mind matters in this ambulance

A girl seeks therapy from a mental health professional in the ambulance; (right) Siddesh Lokare

Last Friday, we spotted an ambulance that was a departure from the ones that are usually seen on our roads. While the vehicle’s outer appearance remained unchanged, it was what was going inside that intrigued this diarist. “I hired the ambulance for a day to turn it into a vehicle which, instead of being used for physical health emergencies, was used for mental health emergencies,” shared digital creator Siddesh Lokare. The ambulance was equipped with two professionals — a therapist and a healer who offered free hour-long consultations to seven people.

Getting arty and filmy in Goa

Siddhesh Gautam’s take on Panaji

We have some breaking (and vibrant) news coming in from the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Mumbai artist Siddhesh Gautam is currently filling columns with his visual essays and illustrations for the film fest’s official newspaper The Peacock. He has been attending the IFFI spectacle for over a week, and will continue till the last day tomorrow. “I have been given a column to fill every day in the newspaper. I can use the space for either just my illustrations or add a write-up to complement it.” While he made a self-portrait with elements from Panaji to show an outsider’s perspective of the city, his illustration of Dilip Kumar had a long write-up on how when he walks along the breezy, filmy streetscape of the venue, he feels like he transforms into Kumar. Another piece was based on filmmaker Jyoti Nisha whom he encountered at the film fest.

Cause that counts

(Right) Vidya Subramanian Vidyasagar at a previous marathon in Singapore

Unlike most runners who keep a count of their steps and calories, Singapore-based Vidya Subramanian Vidyasagar counts the causes she has managed to raise funds for in the last decade. Recently, the runner announced that she will be returning to her childhood home in Mumbai for a half marathon in January to raise funds for CanKids KidsCan, a cancer care organisation for children. “Mumbai has a special place in my heart. What makes my next visit special is that joining me will be cancer survivors from the organisation and my 73-year-old mother!” she told this diarist.