Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Sameer Markande

Circle of light

This spectacle at the Mahim Mela in Reti Bunder makes for the perfect setting as Mumbai ushers the new year.

Eyes on the world



Sahil Sambhi and Amninder Sandhu

Chef Amninder Sandhu and Bawri are flying high. Their return to Mumbai in December 2023, we learned, is part of a larger plan. “We want to make Bawri the most sought-after Indian food brand internationally,” shared co-founder and restaurateur Sahil Sambhi. Recently, over dinner at the BKC outlet, Sambhi revealed to us that Dubai has already been marked out as the first international destination in the first half of the year. “We picked Dubai because it is a growing global destination,” he remarked. The menu, he pointed out, will retain its focus on India-centric cuisine built around chef Sandhu’s slow-cooking process. With plans to move to Europe as well, it will be interesting to see what more this kitchen brings us in 2024.

Be kind, rewind

This diarist has often regretted the loss of his audio cassette collection that boasted of some classic music from the 90s. For others who still hold on to their collections, the Film Heritage Foundation’s masterclass in March offers a path to salvation where Among their upcoming programmes is a workshop in tape, cassette and VHS restoration. “The classes are completely free for the public, as part of our efforts to educate them on the importance of preservation,” said director and founder, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (inset). Helmed by the German preservationist Andreas Weisser, the two-day workshop will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Goethe-Institut Mumbai, Fort, with an open and free entry to participants. “We will be working on techniques and methods to restore, preserve and digitise cassettes, tapes and VHS records. Although we won’t be taking on the restoration ourselves, since it might be a massive task, it is an opportunity for those looking to preserve memories — public or personal,” he revealed.

Bring in the crowds



Naezy and Abhinav Krishnaswamy of The F16s. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

While independent artistes continue to make waves in the music industry, it’s events like Control ALT Delete (CAD) that reflect the unity in the community of up and coming artistes in the country. The crowdfunded music festival that features new musical talents annually will return for its 13th edition on January 13. “We started off as a small-scale initiative to give independent artistes a platform, and bring the community together under one roof,” Nikhil Udupa, co-organiser, shared. “We work on a pay-what-you-want model, and any profits we make are distributed among artistes. The upcoming edition will span two days and is set to host nearly 45, including Gandhar, Merak and Perp, across five stages. While the focus remains on rising talents and providing them a platform, established names from the industry like Naezy, The F16s, and Tejas will make an appearance too. “We return this year after a three-year hiatus because of the lockdown. A lot has changed since then and a lot of genres and subgenres have mushroomed. It will be exciting to watch them perform together,” Udupa told this diarist.

A strong start to the year



A participant performs a bar planche at an earlier competition

The city will witness a test of pure muscular prowess this month as the All India Strength Wars (AISW) hosts the fifth edition of its Calisthenics and Strength Championship on January 26. The competition will see more than 15 overseas athletes compete alongside nearly 400 Indian contemporaries. “Calisthenics is a fun alternative to traditional workouts that relies solely on bodyweight and we want to bring the best in the industry to India,” Rajan Sharma, co-founder, AISW, told this diarist, adding that the event will welcome beginners and enthusiasts to come try their hand at easier workouts such as pull-ups. Those interested can log on to allindiastrengthwars.in.

Fire up the BBQ



A moment from a previous edition

The folks of The Salsette Catholic Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in Bandra will continue to celebrate the festive season well into the New Year. In the first week of February, the community will conduct its BBQ Nite to wrap up the Christmas festivities — a tradition that’s been around for nearly 15 years since the D’Monte Park Recreation Club was established in 2006. “Our events foster a strong community spirit. There will be music by Pune’s Gary Lawyer Band and Goa’s Black & White Band leading up to the night. This year, city-based restaurant Sun, Moon and Potatoes will cater the barbeque,” secretary Cornel K Gonsalves, shared with this diarist.