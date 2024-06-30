The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier x 00:00

In with a bang

A rising wave makes a splash, drenching visitors gathered to witness the high tide over the weekend at Marine Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new place to call home



A moment from a painting workshop at the community space

Tweet Foundation, a Delhi-based community centre established in 2015 to support the trans rights movement, is ensuring everyone in the city has a place to call home this monsoon. The community has opened its doors to Garima Greh in Goregaon, a home where trans men and women can live a dignified life for free. “Many trans individuals escape their toxic households and find themselves in unpleasant predicaments. We aim to give them a safe space and train them in soft skills like communication to make them employable in corporate offices,” a community member explained over a call. The space is equipped to accommodate 20 trans individuals in a batch. Those interested, can reach out to @tweet_foundation.

City’s wishes for the Dalai Lama



Members of Friends of Tibet at a previous celebration in Mumbai

Followers of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama will celebrate the spiritual leader’s birthday in the city. On July 6, Friends of Tibet will head to Shishu-van School in Matunga to distribute free saplings to ring in the celebrations. “We wanted the celebrations to be in tune with His Holiness’ teachings of peace and love towards all beings,” shared Rohit Singh, an organising member. Reminiscing the last audience that the community had with the Dalai Lama in Mumbai during a 2018 visit, he revealed, “We enquire about his well- being every time we meet. With a reassuring smile, His Holiness asks us not to worry and gives us his blessings. These are memories we will cherish forever.”

Post-poll punchlines

Rajasthan-based comedian Shyam Rangeela (below) will need no introduction at his upcoming show in Mumbai. The 29-year-old made news in the build-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he decided to contest against the PM in Varanasi. It was rejected due to an incomplete affidavit and other procedural deficiencies. Set to perform a candid show titled Main Hoon Shyam Rangeela, he shared, “During my time in Varanasi, I had to shed my usual humourous personality for a more formal one when I appeared in public. it’s time to bring the jokes back,” he told us. While Rangeela has performed the set for audiences before, he reveals that the upcoming performance will draw inspiration from the hectic pre-election saga.

“Things got pretty challenging leading up to the elections. When I would come back to my hotel room, I’d laugh about the absurdity of it all. The two weeks I spent in Varanasi were challenging, but they offered me a perspective that helped me hone my comic skills,” he recalled. As for what the future holds for Rangeela, he shared, “I have always had a deep interest in politics and the state of the world. I began with mimicry and slowly moved to jokes with political undertones. My style of comedy will remain the same. As for stepping into politics, I will let time decide.”

A happy toy story in Kandivali



Mitalee Gandhi at the toy bank

Fed up of the constant clutter arising from impulsive toy purchases for her two-year-old child, Kandivali’s Mitalee Gandhi has launched a toy bank called Rent A Joy in the suburb. “The idea is to offer a set of four toys every week. At the end of the week, these toys can be swapped for a new set. This keeps the child interested and curbs unnecessary purchases,” she explained. The store also offers educational learning aids, books, and sensory play tools. “Educators are increasingly turning to sensory play. It helps a child develop gross motor skills at the right age. Children’s needs are evolving rapidly, and we must keep up with them,” she added.

Another win for India cinema



Nidhi Saxena (right) and Bhadra Basu during the filming of the movie

After fellow alumnus Payal Kapadia’s unforgettable win in Cannes, it’s now city-based filmmaker Nidhi Saxena’s turn to bring accolades to her alma mater, FTII Pune. Saxena’s film, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman, has bagged the coveted Asian Cinema Fund in the post-production category, making her the first woman to achieve the feat. The 81-minute-long film, shot in Ahmedabad, follows a melancholic woman who writes anguished letters and phone calls to her childhood self, amidst the decay of her ancestral home, “I was absolutely delighted when the news came in. This marks the fruition of more than 10 years of effort,” she told us, further revealing that veteran director Kamal Swaroop deserves equal credit for the achievement. “I started shooting the film even before the screenplay was finalised. While many warned me against it, Swaroop came in as a mentor and encouraged me to take the plunge,” she revealed. The film will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October.