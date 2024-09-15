Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Mind the gap

Commuters recklessly switch between halted local trains at Borivali Station.

A touch of EI at Bandra Fair

The stall featured East Indian lugras, books and merchandise

The Bandra Fair concluded last weekend with a touch of EI to its usual fervour. The community Mobai Gaothan Panchayat hosted a stall featuring indigenous East Indian merchandise. “There were no stalls featuring the indigenous works by the people of the East Indian community previously. To fill this gap, we have been trying to secure a spot for almost a decade. As the bookings were online this year, we were able to reserve a stall as soon they announced it,” shared Vicky Misquitta, chief co-ordinator, adding that this was the first all-East Indian stall at the fair. “We had lugras, East Indian books, umbrellas and other merchandise for sale. The idea was to highlight the culture and identity of East Indians in the city,” he signed off.

Moshi, moshi, Mumbai

Participants perform Bon Odori at a previous edition of the festival

Breach Candy-based cultural organisation Fujiwara Japanese Consultant will open up a portal to Japan in SoBo today with their Japanese Art Festival. The festival will witness students, language enthusiasts and delegates from Japan participate in traditional Japanese art, dance, and craft workshops. “The highlight is the Bon Odori dance that is performed in honour of one’s ancestors. It is similar to garba visually. This will be followed by a session on kintsugi — the Japanese philosophy of embracing imperfections,” shared founder Rumy Joshi. Those keen on sampling the Japanese way of life can find out more details on 7666152391.

Rumy Joshi

Reclaim the night

Women loiter in Bandra at midnight

The problem with protests is that they are reactionary. We wait for something to happen to the women of the country before we take to streets to protest. Such protests usually die down quickly,” shared Neha Singh, founder of Why Loiter. In an attempt to make a proactive mark, she will lead women in a midnight walk on September 21. “It is simply an act of women loitering around Mumbai, reclaiming their basic right to walk freely at night. A gathering like this can be held in a group of five to 10 women without any placards or candles. This doesn’t need any permission, and can be held regularly,” she explained. The walk will begin at Sion railway station and end at Bandra railway station. “The aim is to cover areas women would usually be hesitant to visit at night,” she shared.

Festive colours

Participants hold up their sketches before the Ganesh idol at the pandal

The sketchers of the Urban Sketchers Mumbai community celebrated Ganeshotsav by hosting sketch walks across pandals last week. One such gathering was hosted by artist Ketan Panchal at Parel’s bustling Krushna Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal. “The pandal is set up annually by the people of Jethabhai Chawl. The organisers were happy to welcome sketchers. They were very kind and talked to us about the legacy of the 105-year-old pandal. Some of us even spent time working on sketches of the chawl,” Panchal told this diarist.

RM’s birthday bash

Band members take up a food challenge in a moment from the game show. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

K-pop boy band BTS’ leader RM turned 30 last weekend, and while the artiste is still doing his mandatory military service in South Korea, the fans of Mumbai BTS refuse to let that get in the way of celebrations. “On September 22, we will host a birthday bash for RM,” shared founder Ayushre A Tari. Titled Rchive of Memories, the idea is to flip through the archives of RM’s legacy. “We will dive into his remarkable journey, recalling his memories, and enjoying performances that honour his poetic and artistic spirit. The evening will feature games that BTS have enjoyed on their show, Run BTS,” she shared. Activities will include trivia, open mic, ramen food challenge, dumb charades featuring RM’s songs, among other games.