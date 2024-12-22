Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

A ride to Remember

A ferris wheel ride at the ongoing Mahim Fair brings out contrasting emotions in a couple.

Going out with a jab

A moment from the drive

Kalyan-based community Paw Diaries ended the year’s operations with one last gift for the strays of the neighbourhood yesterday. ”With the help of feeders who guided us to areas in the suburb that required attention, we vaccinated nearly 40 stray dogs, all free of cost. That takes our count for the year to nearly 200,” shared founder Taniishi Masand, who leads the 25-member group.

Art attack in Khar

A participant paints a section of the wall in Khar during a community session; (right) the beautified wall

More Mumbaikars than usual might stop by the BMC-run HBT Aapla Davakhana in Khar West this week; and it’ll be for all the right reasons. A massive wall mural project by art collective 3Art House that had been in the works since October has come to fruition. “The artworks came to life through the many community art sessions that were open to all. People joined us from suburbs as far as Kalyan and Vashi,” shared co-founder Jasmeet Kaur Bagga, adding that the panels depict a lesson in cleanliness for those who have an eye for detail. “With this project wrapped up, we’re already on the lookout for the next spot to beautify,” she assured this diarist.

Jasmeet Kaur Bagga

Medusa’s day out in Matunga

Students dressed as characters from Greek mythology

You could’ve mistaken the classrooms and hallways of Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga for a scene out of the popular Night At The Museum film series last weekend. As part of the ongoing Utsav Aarohan annual cultural fest, the college hosted a ‘live statue’ contest for the first time. “The theme this year is Greek mythology, and so, we thought it would be fun to have the characters — Gods and heroes alike — come alive,” shared Siya Vagal, member of the fine arts team for the festival. The students definitely got the memo. While one of them slipped into a white flowy robe and body paint with golden props to play goddess of war

Athena, another female participant grabbed eyeballs, quite ironically, with her Medusa makeover. “She even carried a board that read ‘Don’t look into my eyes’,” Vagal recalled.

Remembering Rafi sahab

An illustration made by the artist to mark Mohammed Rafi’s centenary

For people who love old Bollywood songs, Mohammed Rafi remains one of the greatest voices of his era. With his 100th birth anniversary at hand on December 24, author and illustrator Indu Harikumar has decided to gather inputs from fans, friends and music lovers to share their favourite songs of the famous singer. “My introduction to Mohammed Rafi was through Shammi Kapoor. I grew up watching a lot of Doordarshan and loved Kapoor. I used to borrow audio cassettes from my neighbours that included many of Rafi’s songs,” she shared. Harikumar has already started receiving responses from Rafi fans all across the world. “Someone from Lahore reached out to tell me that they will send a recording,” Harikumar shared with this diarist. Those keen to know more can log on to @induviduality on Instagram.

Woohoo! Walliams is here

British best-selling children’s book author David Walliams will be in Mumbai as part of a multi-city tour in January. The BAFTA-winner who starred in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, will be in the city where he will be visiting select schools and signing copies of his books for children like Gangsta Granny, Astro Chimp (that’s also made into a comic), Super Sleuth and Billionaire Boy (all HarperCollins). Speaking about this upcoming tour, he told this diarist, “I am very excited to tell you that I am visiting your beautiful country very soon to do a nationwide book tour. I will be going to Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Delhi and Jaipur. It is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to see you there.”