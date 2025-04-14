The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Dweep Bane

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier x 00:00

All in a day’s work

ADVERTISEMENT

As the city battled water woes, it was laundry day as usual for a woman folding sarees at Dhobi Ghat in Mahalaxmi.

Arijit, Martin and Govindas



Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix compose music for the track at Singh’s West Bengal residence

Unless you’re living under a sound proof rock, you’ve probably already heard about Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and Arijit Singh’s debut collaborative track, Weightless, that was released last weekend. This diarist was delighted to spot a few familiar faces from the Jogeshwari-based Aryans Govinda Pathak in the music video that features a Dahi Handi celebration.



A moment from the music video. PICS COURTESY/MARTIN GARRIX ON INSTAGRAM; Youtube

“Martin reached out to us in January through a production company. We had nearly 20 days to practise, and started shooting the video on February 15,” revealed Ronit Nandgaonkar, secretary of the group. Featuring 350 members aka Govindas, the video is shot across Majaswadi in Jogeshwari, Krishnanagar Chawl in Lower Parel and the streets of Dadar. “We heard from Martin from time to time, during the process, and he was extremely happy with how the song was coming together. We’re glad that the audience has echoed that love,” Nandgaonkar told this diarist.

Va-va-bloom!



The Eulophia andamanensis in bloom at the Park’s orchidarium in Borivli. PIC COURTESY/SGNP ON INSTAGRAM

While everyone around us seems to be making the escape to the Andaman Islands this summer, a guest from the archipelago has settled in at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The Eulophia andamanensis, an orchid native to the islands, has come to bloom at the orchidarium of the Park in Borivli East. “We planted it nearly three months ago. Orchids require close monitoring and ideal conditions like temperatures of 15°C and 60 to 70 per cent humidity to bloom. Most orchids bloom only once a year. So, this one is a timely surprise. We’ll now observe the bloom for scientific documentation,” revealed Kiran Sharma, naturalist at SGNP.

An unsaid tale



A moment from the play, Kadambari. PIC COURTESY/MEGHNA ROY CHOUDHURY

While Rabindranath Tagore’s life and stories have been known across the world, the story of a similar author from his own family has been hidden. “There is a shroud of mystery, almost scandalous, around Kadambari Devi. Her eventual death by suicide was capitalised on by fiction writers,” revelead Meghna Roy Choudhury (inset), whose production Kadambari was on the Mumbai stage last week.

“It was this anger that I worked on, that of a woman not being given a voice to tell her own story herself, when I wrote the play,” she added. With another show scheduled for May, Choudhury will be looking to take the production to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi this year.

Fetch a sketch



A sketch of a canine duo from the event. PIC COURTESY/ZANE’S CAFE

Canine visitors to Lower Parel’s Zane’s Cafe had plenty to wag about last weekend. The café, named after the founders’ pet poodle, set up an art booth with artist Shruti More who whipped up quick sketches of the dogs who walked through the doors. “We spot pets walking into our cafe every day. On World Pets Day (April 11) we wanted to reciprocate the love that the furry friends give us. We saw nearly 15 dogs striking their best poses as More captured their moods in her doodles,” Ashka Saxena, team member, shared with this diarist.

Yes, we wheel



A differently abled individual tests the new ramp at the Mumbra school. PIC COURTESY/RRajesh Patil

Persons with disability will have more room in the city soon, thanks to an ongoing accessibility revamp drive. City-based accessibility service provider Acc-Red is on a mission to install ramps and wheelchair-friendly installations at high-footfall spaces across the city. Last weekend, the team installed modular ramps at the Ummeed-The Hope Special School for children with disability in Mumbra.

“When we visit spaces for our recces, we realise that having wheelchairs at hand is just one part of the solution. Having accessible infrastructure is equally important; ramps being the most basic need,” shared Rrajesh Patil (right), founder and CEO, Acc-Red. Establishments keen to have their spaces ramped up can reach out to the organisation at 9137747887.