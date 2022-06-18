Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Saturday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Shadab Khan


On a wing and a prayer

Cranes settle on a fishing boat against the background of the Global Vipassana Pagoda near Marve Beach at Malad




Trash in a forest


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK