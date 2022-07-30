Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Rollin’ in the wind

Strong winds turn an umbrella inside out as a driver manoeuvres his road roller on the Western Express Highway near Bandra.

International Tornado



Bboy Tornado aka Ramesh Yadav. Pic Courtesy/Akash Singh

You’ve heard about Bboy Tornado aka Ramesh Yadav stirring up a storm in breaking cyphers on the dance floor across India. Now the 24-year-old is heading to international avenues to carve his legacy and represent Indian talent on the global stage. In a recent post on a social media platform, the breaker shared a peek into his long journey describing that he previously had to turn down invitations to international cyphers and other breaking festivals citing various hurdles. Now, in a real-life ‘apna time aayega’ moment, Tornado is ready to spin the world on its head with his b-boy moves. After breaking for 10 years, training consistently, celebrating wins and learning from losses, he shared with this diarist, “In the last four years, there was always some obstacle or the other in the way of being a part of international hip-hop festivals despite invitations or making shortlists in competitions. But this dream is finally coming true. I was so excited that I could not sleep for two days.” Bboy Tornado will be battling at OutBreak Europe and The Notorious IBE — iconic breaking festivals in August. We wish him the best.

Roar you go!



Students of St Andrew’s pose in a group after their skit on International Tiger Day

The government’s numerous initiatives to Save The Tiger notwithstanding, it was sweet to see a campaign supporting India’s national animal initiated by a city college yesterday. St Andrew’s College in Bandra celebrated International Tiger Day on Friday in a unique fashion. Headed by principal Marie Fernandes, a group of Class XII students wrote a song and enacted a skit with the message that every tiger’s life is precious. Vice Principal Frederick Arland was in charge of the costumes, and he smartly got one of his students to put on a tiger outfit. “While we always talk about human rights and gender equality, we believe animal rights are also significant and particularly, if it’s our national animal,” said Ram More, the college’s sports in-charge, as a bunch of kids behind him roared to mimic the majestic animal.

What’s the buzz on the gram?

Instagram users have been calling for the platform to prioritise images. ‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’ was started by photographer Tati Bruening to focus on images and push back on algorithms that force non-video content creators to change their content. It gained momentum when the Kardashian sisters shared the post. City-based photographer Ritesh Uttamchandani who shared his views on Instagram, said, “It began the moment we classified photographs as content. Content is for browsing, to kill time. The application wants you to spend more time on it and videos facilitate that.” He signs off with a reminder for photographers: “Instagram won’t be the best expression of your work, unlike a book or website.”

Meeting of classical minds

A tradition since 2012 and as a part of their August Dance Residency, NCPA celebrates fellow institutions by inviting them over to showcase their work. This year, they have invited Kathak Kendra, a premier dance institution based in Delhi. The two-day event will consist of workshops by eminent gurus and faculty of the institute, including Jai Kishan Maharaj (in pic below), Rajendra Gangani, Malti Shyam, and Abhimanyu Lal, followed by a kathak performance. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, head of dance at NCPA, shared, “During the workshop, participants will discover several stories which talk about artistes supporting one another. We believe that institutions can only stand when people support each other, and through this platform, we are trying to uphold a feeling of togetherness.” The workshops, which are scheduled for mid-August, are open to artistes with four to five years of experience and also to observers who are keen to watch the classical dance performances.