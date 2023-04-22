Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

How’s the jungle, Mowgli?

Fascinated by a Mowgli statue, a boy sits across it at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali East.

A case worthy of study

We had cheered on for The Bombay Theatre Company previously when they launched right before the lockdown. And that’s why it delights us more to discover the success that this Chembur-based theatre and film production company has achieved until now. A detailed management case study has been published on its work by Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario, Canada. It has been made available to business school professors across the globe to use as a teaching material for their courses. Raveesh Jaiswal (above), founder, mentioned that the case study was written by him and professor Gordhan Saini from his alma mater, Tata Institute of Social Sciences. “I learnt that he was in sync with my entrepreneurial journey through LinkedIn. He was fascinated to learn how we use social media marketing and strategy to recruit highly-qualified people for our projects,” Jaiswal said.

Notes from a green band

Kelsey Rae (second from left) + 2B1

While music and healing go together, it makes sense to us when people come together to save the Earth with their strains. That is how this diarist came across Kelsey Rae + 2B1, a musical band based in Texas, USA. They will be performing their Saving the planet through song show at Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle next week. “We have been doing this for the past 15 years. I rote the music while travelling in Africa and in other places. They talk about coming together for the environment,” Kelsey Rae told us over the phone from Texas. “The instruments that we use are from recycled tins and water bottles. Even the guitar that I play is made from recycled material. What’s special is that there will be tap dancing, a saxophone performance, break dancing and a lot more,” she added.

Honest Mumbaikars

There might be a thing as being too honest on a date. A recent survey by online dating platform QuackQuack revealed that there are limits to what you share. “Nothing beats honesty, but how much you disclose should be within your comfort zone,” shared the platform’s founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal. As for Mumbaikars in the survey, Mittal noted, “A majority believes honesty to be the best policy, but a small number also believe that no one is entirely forthcoming on dating applications.”

LOL in the gallery

Rahul Subramanian performing at a show at Art and Charlie

The idea of an art gallery usually focuses on art. But expanding this definition further, Art and Charlie, a Bandra-based gallery, are keen to add more facets with comedy nights becoming a regular feature every alternate Wednesday. “The larger idea is to exist as a cultural house. And so we are doing many more things, and one of them is comedy. While the primary access on which we operate is the visual arts, we want our visitors to understand different types of art forms such as dance, comedy and music. Our monthly comedy shows sold out every time, and so, we decided to expand this idea and make it a weekly affair,” Ayesha Parikh, co-founder of the gallery told us. Partnered with The Grin Revolution, the shows kick off from April 26.

Organic and local wins at this market

Women farmers of Sukh Bhumi at work

This diarist has often heard her mother remark, “When you want to buy a number of good quality products under one roof, places like Farmer’s Market are ideal.” And now, there is another reason to visit it. Sukh Bhumi, a Thane-based NGO that works towards supporting the livelihood of tribal women in the region, set up their first-ever stall at the pop-up event that will continue till this weekend. “Kavita Mukhi, the curator of the Farmers Market, offered us the space to put up a stall to sell products harvested and processed by women farmers from the tribal villages of Palghar district,” Krishna Dave, its president trustee, informed us. There is a range of products that one can choose from at their stall, including organically produced eatables, solar-dehydrated goodies like moringa leaves’ powder, dry chutney made of curry leaves, karande pickle, Mahua laddoos, ragi products, millets, pulses and legumes, hand-pound rice, and a spread of native delicacies from the Warli community. Expressing the joy and satisfaction of showcasing these products made by women on a large platform, Dave mentioned, “This was the first time they sold their products in the heart of the city — Bandra. They walked out not only with a well-deserved profit, but also, and more importantly, returned with oodles of confidence about their products and efforts!”