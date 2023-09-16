Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Sea, my bed!

As the temperatures rise in Mumbai, two boys playfully float in the sea during the low tide at Budhwar Park Koliwada in Colaba

Not joking!



Pic courtesy/@batmaninhouston

It’s Batman Day today, and fan, Mihir Lapalikar (right) from The Revolver Club shared a cool fact about The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan. “He almost didn’t make the film until he envisioned a diabolical character for Joker. Such gems make the film even better,” he remarked.

Sound inspiration



Dr V Shankar stands beside a statue of singer MS Subbulakshmi

The Shanmukhananda Hall will echo with the memory of the legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi today on her 107th birth anniversary. The Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai will present 50 musicians from across the country with Sri Shanmukhananda Bharat Ratna Dr MS Subbulakshmi fellowship in Music of rupees one lakh. “Fifty musicians across genres, from around the country will receive the fellowship. This is given for a block period of three years,” said Dr V Shankar, its president. The evening will also witness professor Saraswati Vidyardhi (below) receive the Sangeetha Pracharya award, which was instituted in 2002. “It is the only award to which MS Subbulakshmi lent her name. She clearly told us that the first 10 years of the award ought to be presented to music teachers in the city, and then across the rest of the country,” he said.

Procession to the Mount



The band and (right) rekla at a previous annual procession

The annual festivities of Bandra Fair come to an end tomorrow. But there is much to catch on its last weekend. Today, the East Indian platform Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) gets ready for its seventh annual Mot Mauli Purcessao where the Statue of Our Lady of the Mount will be carried from St Michael’s Church, Mahim to Mount Mary’s Basilica, Bandra. “The peaceful procession dates back to a 262-year-old tradition that traditionally moved in a rekla (carriage), accompanied by an East Indian Brass band,” shared Gleason Barretto, MGP’s co-ordinator. Quoting from the book Trace by Terry Rodrigues, Alphi D’Souza, MGP, chief, revealed, “During an invasion in 1739, the chapel, which was built in 1566, was destroyed and the statue was dumped into the sea. It was later rescued by a local fisherman and was kept at St Andrew’s Church. When the Bandra chapel was rebuilt in 1761, there was a procession to restore the statue to its original place.” You can buy Trace at MGP’s Gaothan Kala stall at the fair, along with lugras, ghodris (quilts), culture and recipe books including Viva Queimada, the East Indian dictionary, Kole Kalyan and other traditional items.

The game is on



Participants at the 2019 tournament

No, it’s not just a game. Mumbai board games enthusiasts, we hear you. Get ready to face opponents as serious about a match as you, starting October 5. The Shasn Cup will be hosted across multiple venues in city, only this year, it will be on a grand scale. “For the first time, the tournament will unfold over 45 action-packed days. We have expanded into multiple major cities, bringing the competition to thousands of new players. To make things exciting, each city champion will walk away with assured prizes, before facing off in the grand finale,” revealed Zain Memon, creator of Shasn board game. To apply, log on to @shasntheboardgame.

Happy 100th!



Nitish Bharadwaj cast as Lord Krishna

Theatre director Atul Satya Koushik’s (inset) Hindi play Chakravyuh hits a milestone tomorrow as the production rolls out its 100th and 101st performance. Over the years, it has been staged in Parliament House, at former deputy Indian Prime Minister LK Advani’s residence, and across prestigious theatre festivals. Tomorrow’s show will be performed at St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra.

“About a decade ago, I wrote a poem on Abhimanyu that evolved into this play. It was initially staged as Arjun was later changed to Chakravyuh in 2014 at its Lucknow show,” Koushik shared. Actor Nitish Bharadwaj who plays Krishna, shared, “The show has grown and been enriched by the audience’s views.”