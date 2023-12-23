Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Wrestle Mania

Two boys wrestle on a makeshift mat near Bandra railway station while the others look on.

A hint of Paris



Chef Julien Alvarez with signature galette

Before the circle of known patisseries came to Mumbai, city folk on Parisian vacations would head to Ladurée for macarons and the experience of stepping into a multi-pastel store. Finally, in 2021, the French store came to Delhi and Gurugram. Their next stop will be Mumbai. But before that, the city can get a taste of the goodies and order the New Year special signature galette by chef Julien Alvarez — with puff pastry, shortbread, almond pecan cream, and spiced dulce de leche. Alvarez shared, “I wanted to try a new take on the traditional galette using a flavour association that is now a Ladurée signature: the combination of vanilla and pecan.” And to top it off, it comes in the shape of a macaron.

North Pole comes to Bandra



A toy bank full of donations; (right) the drop box and letterbox at Almeida Park in Bandra

The Mascarenhases have taken over Santa’s job. Carl Mascarenhas, his wife Bernadette, son Carl Jr, daughter-in-law Bianca and grandson Juan Mascarenhas have set up a letterbox for kids to mail Santa and wheelbarrow for donating toys at The MasCotte, near Almeida Park, Bandra West. Carl Jr revealed, “I take my son to the post office to send letters to Santa. But the road to this venue is dug up. So, my dad made a post box with a paint tin and cement ghumela. And my mum and wife painted it.” They recently donated a tempo full of toys to the NGO Shantighar in Andheri, and will make a second trip soon. “It was heartening to see our letter box full, but quite frankly, I don’t know what to do with the letters,” Carl Jr chuckled.

By Goans, for Goans



(Left to right) Gretchen Ferro, Aaron D’Souza and Erin Fernandes helming the stall

What does Christmas in Goa look like? Ask Aaron D’Souza of Mahim-based The Goan Poie and his cousin Gretchen Ferro. Looking to streamline their creative juices, and as D’Souza says ‘get paid for my humour’, they launched The Goan T-Shirt Co.

Their current Christmas series of a snowman made of sand Santa, a drunken elf guarding feni, and a fisherwoman in a Santa saree (right) bring out the true essence of Goa. You can spot a bit of Mario Miranda in them, too. This is no friendly quip around Christmas in the city, it’s all true blue Goan-ness.

New stage in Four Bungalows



A look at the new theatre space

Earlier this week, Sampat Singh Rathore, founder of Veda Factory, a space known for theatre, inaugurated Veda Kunba Theatre by Veda Factory, a 224-seater auditorium in Four Bungalows, Andheri. He said, “The mission is to curate diverse performances that offer a comprehensive artistic experience by challenging conventions and sparking meaningful conversations.” The ceremony was attended by theatrewallahs including Tina Ghai, Makarand Deshpande and Paresh Rawal, among others. It will open to the public on January 1, 2024.

Loving the Mallu fare



Chef Vinod Nair with (right) Riteish Deshmukh

The folks at Nair On Fire, a premium delivery and catering kitchen by Toral Sanghavi, Sara Jacob Nair and Vinod Nair, received a pleasant surprise at an event stall this week. Chef Vinod Nair revealed, “Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his family dropped by. I worked with his father, former state Chief Minister, late Vilasrao Deshmukh in 1998 and 2005, handling their public relations. Riteish has ordered food before but he never knew I was behind it. When he saw me at the stall, he recognised me.” Nair whipped up Keralite delights with coconut oil, swapping out ghee and butter for the Marathi mulga.