Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Sameer Markande

Hats off

Women choose from an array of hats for sale at a stall near Leopold Cafe at Colaba Causeway.

A launch to remember

The launch of Chandrayaan-3. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

The rocket women, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are all set to land at a venue in Kings Circle on Sunday. The team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists will be honoured with awards and certificates for their remarkable role in the success of the mission by the Women’s Wing of the 70-year-old institute Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, and the South Indian Education Society. “We host this award ceremony every year for International Women’s Day. Previously, we would honour women contributing in the upliftment of the rural areas of the country. This year, we are taking it a step further,” shared Santhosh Rajan, convenor of the Women’s Wing and head of Shanmukhananda Theatre Group. The ceremony, she shared, will present eight awards to the women and two special awards to ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath and project director Dr P Veeramuthuvel. “This will be followed by Durga, a dance performance by Hema Malini,” she confirmed.

(Left) Kalpana Kalahasti of ISRO; (right) Santhosh Rajan

A dragon departs

Hazarika’s artwork reimagines Toriyama as a part of Dragon Ball; (right) Akira Toriyama. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

For anime fans and artists around the world, the news of Akira Toriyama’s demise arrived as the sad end to a fabulous career. The 68-year-old Japanese artist and creator of the popular manga franchise Dragon Ball passed away at his residence following medical complications. Since its debut in 1984, the manga and its characters of Goku, Vegeta and Gohan went on to put the art of Japanese comics and illustration on the global map. “Goku is a global phenomenon, much like Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse,” remarked illustrator Santanu Hazarika. A fan of the series, Hazarika recalled growing up as a 10-year-old, fighting with his brother to be Goku. “I was always Goku, and he had to be Gohan, the second popular character of the series,” he laughed. As tribute to Toriyama, Hazarika shared an illustration that portrayed the legendary illustrator as part of his own creation. “You can see a younger version of him sitting in the clouds with the immortal Shenron, the dragon, while Goku and Vegeta battle in the background,” he pointed out, adding, “His demise is sad, but his legacy will live on through a phenomenal piece of work.”

Santanu Hazarika

A Swift trip

Deepak Lohana at the concert; (right) Taylor Swift

As American singer Taylor Swift shows no signs of coming to India with her Eras Tour, Indian Swifties flock to Singapore to witness her live. Chembur’s Deepak Lohana became one of the 61,000 people who attended the concert on Thursday. “I am currently standing in a long queue to buy some [original] merchandise,” he told us over a call from Singapore, just before he would leave for another show. “I have been a fan since 2016,” he said. On day one, he wore a customised Taylor Swift sweatshirt by city-based artist Shivam Thakkar. “Her concert holds the power to turn her biggest cynics into fans. And if it doesn’t, all I can say is, ‘Haters gonna hate hate hate’,” he sang and signed off.

Heal with music

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

New York-based 25-year-old musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is all set to perform at NCPA tomorrow, as a part of his multi-city tour in the country. Founder of the initiative Sitar for Mental Health, the artiste uses music as a medium to advocate and spread awareness about mental health. “I didn’t know about its importance until I lost my grandfather in 2020. I shut myself out from the world and even stopped playing music,” he shared with this diarist. However, a reunion with his sitar, courtesy his friends and therapist, helped him cope. “My concerts start with breathing exercises, and slowly introduce you to the healing power of music,” he added.