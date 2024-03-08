Akira Toriyama death: Dragon Ball Z maker dies of acute subdural hematoma, fans take to 'X' to grieve loss

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z, has passed away due to an acute subdural hematoma

Akira Toriyama death: Akira Toriyama, the person who made the Dragon Ball Z manga and anime that many people love, has passed away. His studio announced the sad news on Friday, mentioning that he was 68 years old.

The talented artist, known for creating the famous Dragon Ball series that became popular worldwide, died on March 1 due to a condition called acute subdural hematoma.

Dragon Ball, which started in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1984, tells the story of Son Goku as he trains in martial arts and goes on a journey to collect seven special orbs that can summon a dragon to grant wishes. It's incredibly successful, selling over 260 million manga copies globally and giving rise to numerous anime series, video games, and even a live-action movie.

Netizens were absolutely devastated by the news and took to 'X' to share their condolences:

This Dragon Ball Super outro feels like the perfect tribute to Akira Toriyama.



I'm so sad.. thank you so, so much Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything you gave to us.



The magic, the wonder, everything. pic.twitter.com/EQSe3i6C4v — Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama wrote this message for his two children, Sasuke and Kikka, hidden in one of Chrono Trigger's endings. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2Ig5X0pC9M — Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) March 8, 2024

Trunks poppin up, throwin up gang signs and smokin this nigga Frieza in like 45 seconds after we watched Goku fight him for 8 months was so fire man. Akira Toriyama gave us some of the most timeless anime moments of all time. This shit deadass sucks man. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bp1dXBjaBb — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕲𝖆𝖜𝖉 (@visecs) March 8, 2024

Who is cutting onions



R.I.P Akira Toriyama 😔 pic.twitter.com/SFARSqxU6R — , (@Zvbear) March 8, 2024

imagine having a country dedicate an entire watch party just witness the ending of another major point in your story



no one did it like akira toriyama. no one. pic.twitter.com/jJnrEaaJBS — Zuri (@LogOfVen) March 8, 2024

Over a span of more than 45 years, Akira Toriyama made various works like Dr. Slump, Sand Land, and designed characters for the Dragon Quest video games. The company Toei Animation Co., responsible for creating animated Dragon Ball films, saw a drop in its shares, falling by as much as 4.4%.