Love anime? Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form

The lenticular three-in-one sticker
The recently concluded Crunchyroll Anime Awards was all about Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. As the two shows continue to break records, here’s a recent purchase I am really fond of: A Demon Slayer 3D sticker (Rs 200). It is a motion lenticular sticker that smoothly transitions from Tanjiro to Nezuko and finally, to Zenitsu.
The city-based small business platform, shiaaxanime, has on offer similar unique trinkets and collectibles, including laptop covers, action figures, hats, flip-flops, notebooks and earrings, all sporting an anime character.
Log on to: @shiaaxanime