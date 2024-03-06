Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Love anime Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form
<< Back to Elections 2024

Love anime? Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

It is a motion lenticular sticker that smoothly transitions from Tanjiro to Nezuko and finally, to Zenitsu

Love anime? Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form

The lenticular three-in-one sticker

Listen to this article
Love anime? Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form
x
00:00

The recently concluded Crunchyroll Anime Awards was all about Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. As the two shows continue to break records, here’s a recent purchase I am really fond of: A Demon Slayer 3D sticker (Rs 200). It is a motion lenticular sticker that smoothly transitions from Tanjiro to Nezuko and finally, to Zenitsu.


The city-based small business platform, shiaaxanime, has on offer similar unique trinkets and collectibles, including laptop covers, action figures, hats, flip-flops, notebooks and earrings, all sporting an anime character.


Log on to: @shiaaxanime


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK