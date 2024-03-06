It is a motion lenticular sticker that smoothly transitions from Tanjiro to Nezuko and finally, to Zenitsu

The lenticular three-in-one sticker

Listen to this article Love anime? Explore these interesting collectibles of the Japanese art form x 00:00

The recently concluded Crunchyroll Anime Awards was all about Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. As the two shows continue to break records, here’s a recent purchase I am really fond of: A Demon Slayer 3D sticker (Rs 200). It is a motion lenticular sticker that smoothly transitions from Tanjiro to Nezuko and finally, to Zenitsu.

The city-based small business platform, shiaaxanime, has on offer similar unique trinkets and collectibles, including laptop covers, action figures, hats, flip-flops, notebooks and earrings, all sporting an anime character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Log on to: @shiaaxanime