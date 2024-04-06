Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Pose and love

A couple prepares for a photoshoot on a divider opposite The Asiatic Society of Mumbai as vehicles drive past them.

Will Mumbai’s Avatara win a Michelin star?

The interiors of the space; (right) Karuvelvilas is part of the menu

From the hospitality house that runs Trèsind, Avatara has launched on Monday in Mumbai at a location in the Juhu Garden neighbourhood with dinner-only slots in the first week. The 65-seater modern-Indian fine dine that attempts to redefine vegetarian cuisine was first launched in Dubai in 2022. Within three months it was listed in the Michelin Guide and the year after it won a Michelin star. Owner Bhupender Nath shared about the space’s ethos with this diarist, “It celebrates humble seasonal ingredients, locally sourced to ensure freshness and authenticity, creating culinary masterpieces that nourish the soul. Led by chef Rahul Rana, the idea is to showcase a modern avatar of soulful Indian food, shattering misconceptions about vegetarian cuisine’s limitations.”

Bhupender Nath

Rana, who has roots in Rishikesh, has curated the launch menu that includes naivedhya, a holy offering presentation of makhan malai, popping mishri and panchamrita. Stand-out dishes include ghee roast karela and jackfruit-stuffed momos. The dessert list promises bal mithai that this diarist is looking forward to tucking into. Rumour has it that Carnival by Trèsind will also hit Mumbai’s shores.

Vaughan’s gully cricket love

Vaughan clicks a selfie with the young players from the Colaba neighbourhood; (right) a moment from the gully cricket match. Pics Courtesy/Michael Vaughan on X

The one-tip-one-hand rule has to be the most debated rule in gully cricket. Ending the debate once and for all is Michael Vaughan, who recently faced the wrath of the unforgiving rule in a gully cricket match in Colaba on Wednesday. Over a short chat with this diarist, Vaughan revealed, “I like the off-beat rules that apply in these matches. The skill level of these young kids was surprising.” The former English cricket captain was so impressed with the kids’ love for the sport that he has been visiting them every day. He plans to get them professional cricket kits when he returns to the city in May.

Booked for Tokyo

Participants at a previous meet-up. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

City-based reading community Read a Kitaab is turning a new page with their first-ever meet-up in Japan. A session in a popular café near Jimbocho, Japan’s largest book town, will host avid readers on April 7 with the aim to discuss the books they have been reading this spring season (Sakura) and share recommendations. “While we have hosted sessions in cities like London and Dubai, a Tokyo meet-up has always been on the cards. The reading culture here is excellent. I come across a lot of readers here reading wherever they can, including on their daily commute,” Ekta Bhandari, it’s

co-founder told this diarist over a call from Japan.

Godzilla in Sion

The mural painted by the artists in Sion

When Warner Bros approached city graffiti artists NME and A-Kill for a mural of their latest release Godzilla x Kong The New Empire, the duo knew exactly what to do. The result stands as a towering mural on a residential building near Sion Talao. “This was the first time a big Hollywood production house approached us for a mural and so, the tight deadline of six days was barely a concern amidst the excitement. We worked through the nights and it paid off when we noticed people’s heads turning once it was completed,” NME shared with this diarist.