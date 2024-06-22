The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

The umbrella pose

School students use yoga mats as shields against the rain during an ongoing street event to celebrate International Day of Yoga at Charkop, Kandivali West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang prepares for another Wankhede Test



A moment from the previous Test match held at the stadium in 2021. File pic

The announcement that Wankhede Stadium is set to host its first Test match in three years this November sent a wave of cheer among members of the North Stand gang. It was in December 2021 that Mumbai’s iconic cricket venue hosted New Zealand in the second test against India. New Zealand will return in November this year for the final Test.



The North Stand Gang

“In 2021, the Mumbai Cricket Association had allowed 25 per cent capacity due to the second wave of COVID-19; the stadium has not seen full capacity for a Test match in a long time,” Mihir Shah, a member of the North Stand Gang, reminded us. Describing a Test match at Wankhede as special, he said, “We might come up with new chants, and welcome back [Mumbai born-New Zealand cricketer] Ajaz Patel after his 10-wicket haul. It was proud moment to witness that innings. Hopefully, we can return the favour this time.”

End of an era



Rajesh and Darshana Naik at the restaurant. File pic

Nearly five years after its inception, Girgaon-based Gomantak restaurant, Naik Kitchen, has shuttered permanently. “Our aim was to carry forward the legacy of Khotachiwadi’s famous Anantashram [1955-2007],” shared founder Rajesh Naik, who ran the new restaurant with his wife, Darshana. “It has been one hardship after another. When we opened in 2020, the country went into a lockdown. We suffered grave losses. Even after we resumed, not many patrons would come by because of the fear of the virus. We shifted from Thakurdwar to Girgaon. The business ran successfully there, until a few months ago when the narrow road started undergoing construction. Customers stopped coming because the area is difficult to negotiate. We continued online for a while, but it wasn’t sustainable. We may relocate, and open a branch in Dadar or Andheri in the next five months,” Naik revealed to this diarist.

Daily-life art

Art is everywhere — in an aluminium box, a watermelon slice, a needle and thread, a polythene bag. Pali Hill’s art gallery Art and Charlie showcased Three Questions At Once to highlight the importance that daily objects can also be art. To sync with the exhibition that ends today, the gallery had also displayed one new object every day on a newly-added glass shelf of its vibrant red facade.



A hanger (left) and a tile on display

“The idea [of the exhibition] was to bring daily objects of our life to forefront,” shared artist Yogesh Barve, who collaborated with Poonam Jain. “We replaced the objects daily, and wanted them to be open to the interpretation of the passers-by,” shared gallery founder Ayesha Parikh. Watermelon, for instance, could be the symbol for the ongoing war in Gaza, or just a summer cooler.

A 25-year-hit



The 1999 cast of the platform’s first production,The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail

In a city where the spotlight often shines brightest on Bollywood, there exists a quieter yet impactful theatre community QTP. Founded by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and Toral Shah in 1999, they recently celebrated 25 years of being part of the theatre and arts community. “When we began, we were a bunch of fresh graduates and undergraduates who loved doing theatre,” Shah recalled, “The professional theatre landscape did not have much room for new emerging artistes; we hoped to carve out some space where we could share our work.”



Quasar Thakore Padamsee celebrates 25 years at an informal reading of the same play

This also led to founding Thespo for emerging talents under 25. To celebrate the occasion, they had an un-staged reading of a play. QTP’s own productions range from Project S.T.R.I.P., Every Brilliant Thing and international productions like Nirbhaya and All the Rage. Padamsee shared, “We may be 25, but we feel we’ve only just begun!”