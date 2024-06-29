Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Snaking through the jungle

A rising urban jungle dwarfs the monorail passing through Sion.

Colourful splash over India’s win

The illustration of Rohit Sharma by Chavan

As Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel took India to victory in the T-20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday, cricket fan and artist Pranjali Anaji Chavan celebrated by doing what she does best — she illustrated portraits. “I used to watch cricket for [Mahendra Singh] Dhoni, and now, I watch it for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,” the 26-year-old told this diarist, adding that Patel had secured a special place in her heart after his outstanding performance. “The match brought me so much joy! We already avenged Australia this year, and after last year’s loss in the ODI World Cup final, I hope India lifts this trophy. I will release over 12 zoom artworks and portraits featuring members of the Indian cricket team until the final match. Rohit Sharma’s portrait is a part of that series,” she revealed. Head to @pran_jelly to join in the celebrations and view the full series.

Pranjali Anaji Chavan

An intellectual departs

George’s sketch captures Fr De Souza’s many qualities

As the tributes poured in for Father Arun De Souza, it was clear that the late sociologist and professor of St Xavier’s College had left an indelible impact on students and peers. “He was a very popular teacher, and a sociologist,” said principal of St Xavier’s College, Rajendra Shinde recalling the late sociologist who passed away on June 24. Former vice-principal and department colleague, Madhuri Raijada said, “He was a brilliant teacher who had innovative and creative ways of motivating students to do assignments to help create and sustain interest in the subject.” Former vice-principal of the Arts faculty, retired head of the Department of History, Dr Fleur D’Souza shared, “A fine educator in the true University tradition of leading students in critical thinking. In an increasingly polarised society, Fr Arun permitted students to have their own opinions.” Among those students was Sefi George. Her passion for sketching found a supporter in the late Fr De Souza, and in turn she paid tribute to him with a fond caricature. “He’d encourage students to take up unconventional subjects. ‘Problematise the obvious’ was one of his favourite lines. What is obvious to you is not so for everyone,” she recalled.

Father Arun De Souza

Learning to not go viral

The children explore the virus templates; (right) Manjula Yadav

Students visiting The Nehru Science Centre this week enjoyed a viral session, and we do not mean the online kind. As part of their ongoing exhibition on vaccines, the Centre has also been hosting interactive workshops to educate children about vaccines and viruses. “It is a 90-minute session. The first part involves a tour of the exhibition. But we also have interactive elements to help children learn about viruses. We’d have the children wash their hands, and look at it under a microscope. They were then shown the projection of the bacteria and viruses that are present in one drop of water. These images were then projected on the wall for them to draw out on our templates. It was a fun way to learn,” shared education officer Manjula Yadav.

Screen-time with Prabhas

Ketan Kava

In the Hindi dub of the three-hour-long Telugu film Kalki featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, voiceover artiste Ketan Kava from Borivali, plays a small but important role of Luke. “This role was originally played by Harshith Malgireddy. All actors in the film have dubbed for their parts in Hindi. For this role, the director believed that my voice suited it best after I gave auditions,” Kava shared, adding that he was also part of an OTT-release animated movie, which was released as a teaser to the film. “Although I am a voice actor, it brings me pride to learn that I share the screen with Prabhas,” he beamed, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.