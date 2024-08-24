Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Soundcheck for Bappa

Customers line up to get their percussion instruments tuned and repaired at a Lalbaug shop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Udipi aroma in SoBo

The Pichwai artwork at the new space

The iconic Ram Ashraya cafe’s new outlet in Charni Road East opened its doors yesterday to a full house of foodies eagerly waiting to tuck into golden-brown dosas and piping hot filter coffee. “It all began when one of our loyal patrons from Matunga informed us of a cosy spot he knew in Girgaon, and requested us to set up shop there for SoBo patrons,” shared owner Amarjith Shetty. The new space sports minimalistic interiors with a touch of traditional art including a large Pichwai artwork that adorns one of its walls. The menu however, to its regular patrons’ relief, remains untouched.

Dharavi to Slovakia

Sairaj Methari (right) interacts with a peer at the four-day-long camp

Passion can take you places. Ask Dharavi-based breakdancer and rapper Sairaj Methari, who is training with artistes from 80 countries at the ongoing Youth Is The Future artiste camp in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. The ex-staffer from Bombay To Barcelona café in Marol, that empowers young adults from lesser-privileged backgrounds, shared his excitement over a call, “I am learning from the best in the business here. It’s a dream come true for me.”

Lipa answers city fans’ Dua

Fans of British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa (left) will be ‘levitating’ after her latest announcement. The pop star is all set to make her way to Mumbai on November 30 to perform at the Zomato Feed India Concert at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. “Lipa’s recent vacation in Rajasthan in 2023 sparked a social media frenzy, with requests for a live performance pouring in. Recognising this demand and her dedication to making a positive impact, we felt that she would be our perfect ally to unite music lovers,” revealed Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, further confirming that Lipa will be joined by popular artistes Jonita Gandhi (below) and Talwiinder. Among the elated fans is city-based rapper Shayan Roy, who recently released a parody video titled If Dua Lipa was from Mumbai. “The coincidence is unbelievable. I am pulling all strings to get a front row ticket to the show,” he told us.

Bead-making to meal-making

Trupti Kargutkar (left) makes the bormalas during her commute

In a bustling local train, the diarist spotted a woman skilfully stringing beads together. Trupti Kargutkar, a compounder by profession, has turned her passion of jewellery making into a side hustle where she crafts Maharashtrian bormalas. “I have been doing this for seven years in the little free time I get during the daily commute,” she told this diarist. She runs a roti-making and delivery business that caters to the workforce of Kanjurmarg East. “I deliver them by 6 am to those who don’t have time to cook every morning,” she concluded.

Who let the owls out?

The rescued white barn owl; (right) Pawan Sharma

The sky’s not high enough to escape Mumbai’s scorching sun this week. On Wednesday, a barn owl was found dehydrated and struggling to take flight around Mantralaya in SoBo by the Maharashtra Forest Department. “The owl was parched, and required multivitamins and rehydration. Luckily, the officials rescued the bird just in the nick of time before its condition deteriorated. We released the bird safely on Thursday night,” revealed Pawan Sharma (inset), honorary wildlife warden, Maharashtra Forest Department.