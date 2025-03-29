The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Mirror maze

ADVERTISEMENT

A model clicks a mirror-selfie behind the scenes of the ongoing fashion week at a venue in BKC

Kane’s field trip to Lower Parel



Kane Williamson with his son at the children’s museum in Lower Parel. PICS COURTESY/MUSO ON INSTAGRAM

It would seem that even the coolest Kiwis need a breather in Mumbai’s unforgiving heat. In town for his duties as a broadcaster at the ongoing T20 league season, former New Zealand Cricket Test captain Kane Williamson took a well-deserved break at Lower Parel’s children’s museum, Museum of Solutions (MuSo) earlier this week. “I am having an absolute ball, there’s so much to explore,” Williamson, who spent the day interacting with the exhibits in the company of his family, can be heard saying in a video posted on social media.

“We understand that Williamson was recommended to visit the Museum during his trip in India. It was wonderful to see the family immerse themselves in our exhibits and experience the joy of hands-on learning. We hope they had a memorable visit and look forward to welcoming them back soon.” said Tanvi Jindal Shete (inset), founder and CEO, MuSo.

Nas, at last



Nas. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Mumbai is in for a hip-hop rewind next month with Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas heading here for a show on April 19. Widely recognised as a pioneer of the East Coast school of hip-hop, the 51-year-old has also been cited as inspiration by rappers like Marshall Mathers aka Eminem and Vivian Fernandes aka Divine closer to home.

“Nas’s ties with Mumbai date back to 2019 when he acted as an executive producer for Gully Boy (2019). Things have come full circle in these six years. It’s a moment in history,” said beatboxer Gaurav Gambhir (inset), who also featured in the movie. “As with many, his album Illmatic was a cornerstone in my hip-hop journey. I am pulling all the strings to make time for the show,” he added.

It’s their canvas of happiness



A moment from a clowning session. PIC COURTESY/KAMALIKA GUHA THAKURTA

Children awaiting cancer care at the Wadia Hospital in Parel have been smiling a tad wider these days. Artscape, a holistic wellbeing NGO, is conducting expressive arts workshops at the hospital’s waiting room to add a splash of fun in the patients’ daily routine.

“No one likes finding themselves in a hospital’s waiting room on a fine morning. These visits can be drawn out and repetitive for cancer patients. In collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aids Association, our goal is to divert their attention from the mundane and bring a smile to their faces,” shared Kamalika Guha Thakurta (below), founder, Artscape. With a session at the hospital every Friday morning, the NGO brings artistes from disciplines like clowning, music, art and mental wellness to achieve the goal. “The experience is absolutely moving. Sometimes, you can tell that the caretaker needed a break just as much as the patient,” Thakurta told us.

Big screen laughs

Aditi Mittal. PIC COURTESY/ADITI MITTAL

Aditi Mittal is readying for her big screen appearance next week. While the comedienne has not signed on for a film yet, she will be part of a pilot project looking to host comedy shows in multiplexes. “I was approached by the comedy studio, Deadant, about hosting a stand-up show at a PVR screen on April 2. Initially, I was not completely sure if it was the right stage or the right infrastructure, but it was an exciting idea. In either case, the audience is in the dark, and you are on stage. That does not change,” shared Mittal. Although it is a pilot project, Mittal revealed that she is not preparing any differently. “With the amount of effort and hard work we put into our jokes, I believe we are finally getting our due on the big screen,” she concluded.

Songs on rewind



Gopal Datt (right) at the gathering. PIC COURTESY/JAAN THEATRE ON INSTAGRAM

Not all songs find their way to the big stage. For actor and theatre maker Gopal Datt, it is these songs that make for fun evenings with friends. Last Tuesday, at a friendly mehfil in the city, Datt brought out one such old track to surprise the audience. “I had written it for a play long ago. It was titled ‘Door wahan hai mera gaanv’. The song was among several that I sang at the mehfil,” he shared. Datt was not alone at the gathering. “The idea of gharghatta is something I find unique. Theatremaker Tanvi [Shah] had this concept to bring artistes from all backgrounds together to share an evening, filled with ideas, jokes and anecdotes. It is a refreshing change, and I would not call it a performance in that sense,” Datt told this diarist.