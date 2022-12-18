Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sameer Markande

Fish pyramid

A fish seller at Crawford Market balances baskets full of fish as he crosses the road.

Wrappin’ away to X’mas mews-ic

Waste management, wisdom and wishes came together for a diplomat of the German Consulate General in Mumbai, Sharon D. This diplomat has a given a desi touch to her Christmas preparations. She has wrapped her Christmas gifts in newspaper, eschewing traditional gift-wrapping paper. Sharon explained, “this means less waste”. “I have wrapped presents in regional language newspapers, not just English. This is because my mum, who lives in Germany, close to Hamburg, is learning Hindi. She will be more thrilled at the wrapping I think, than the present,” she laughed. Sharon had a little furry helper in her pet cat ‘Olivia’ who helped her wrap gifts in newspapers. We think in this case with Olivia’s valuable input, it should be mews-papers. Ho, ho, ho. Olivia’s wishes for you are: here’s hoping you do not just have a merry, but a purr-fect Christmas.

Sunday mid-day article wins top journalism award

Jane Borges announced winner in Lifestyle category at Friday night’s RedInk Awards 2022

The best in journalism was celebrated on Friday night, with mid-day finding pride of place amongst the top contenders. Sunday mid-day deputy editor Jane Borges received the RedInk Award for Excellence in Indian Journalism in the Lifestyle and Entertainment category, from Justice Abhay Thipsay and former police commissioner MN Singh. Her article, “Forget me please, say new breed of online users”, which examined the “right to be forgotten” on the web, was pitted against five other shortlisted nominations.



Jane Borges receives the RedInk from Justice Abhay Thipsay and former police commissioner MN Singh at NCPA. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Borges’ other article about a 91-year-old legendary Parsi painter who exhibited his work at the Mumbai Gallery Weekend in 2021 after disappearing for 50 years, was nominated in the Arts category. Instituted by the Mumbai Press Club over a decade ago, the prestigious awards have been instituted to promote best practices among journalists and encourage good quality writing, fair play, and high ethical standard.

This year, the Mumbai Press Club received over 1,500 applications. Speaking at the event, Justice BN Srikrishna, retired Supreme Court judge, urged journalists to “speak the truth to the powers that be”. “There are two professions—the judge and the journalist who have to side with the truth. If they falter, democracy will collapse,” he said.

Rukmini’s tools for survival

Data journalist Rukmini S whose non-fiction, Whole Numbers and Half Truths: What Data Can and Cannot Tell Us About Modern India, won the Tata Literature Live First Book Award in November, has already begun work on her second. Her new book with another longer title, How to talk to your WhatsApp Uncle and Other Essential Tools for Survival, has been acquired by Westland’s Context imprint. The book will use ten basic principles of statistics and contemporary stories from India, to offer handy tools to protect people from being taken in. “I have been struck by the deep concern in India around misinformation and disinformation, and hope the book helps those grappling with figuring out what to believe. I thank my agent Anish Chandy of Labyrinth for his support,” shared Rukmini.

Adelaide annihilation anniversary and beyond for Team India

Tomorrow will be two years since Australia shot down India for 36 in the second innings of the 2020-21 pink-ball cricket Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Although India went on to win that Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in heroic fashion via wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, the highly unprofessional batting show cannot be forgotten. No batsman could get into double figures and the innings lasted just 21.2 overs.



India skipper Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on December 19, 2020. PIC/AFP

The Indian top six in the batting order has a different look now with only Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara being the common batting factor in the team that faced Australia then and the one which are combating Bangladesh in the current series.

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are not in Bangladesh, but who can say they won’t come back into the reckoning? They’ll wait, we’ll wait because there’s class and potential in those batters. Seeing off Bangladesh won’t take an extraordinary effort, but the Aussies are coming over here early next year and that will be a tough series. The pressure factor doesn’t cease for willow wielders.

An interfaith nativity tableau



India skipper Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on December 19, 2020. Pic/AFP

Christmas comes with its own blessings and we were overjoyed to know that Mumbai-based thespian Omkar Bhatkar was not just bringing alive paintings of Goan artist Angelo da Fonseca through a live tableau, but was doing so by making it interfaith. After four weeks of sourcing fabric for the costumes and props for exactly mirroring the nativity scene from the paintings, which swell up with all things Goan, Bhatkar took the last week to train actors to bring the tableau to life. Called Silent Night, the tableau which had people from Goa as slowly-moving installations, included a Catholic woman, a Konkani Hindu and a Muslim dressing up as Mother Mary for different parts of the nativity scene. The tableau was put up on Saturday at Pilar Amphitheatre in Goa.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal