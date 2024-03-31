Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

High Perch

A woman carries her pet dog on her shoulder at Gateway of India

By women, for women



Teesta Bhandare (right) Shell Life by Maitreyi Desai

This diarist was pleased to learn that women artists from India—from emerging talents to those with some experience—will be coming together as part of a purposeful exhibition curated by Teesta Bhandare in Delhi. The show marks the sixth edition of the Young Collectors Pop Up, and aims to undo the typecasting of and stereotypes associated with female artists. Among those who will be exhibited are Tarini Sethi and Maitreyi Desai. Interestingly, Bhandare’s experience has shown her that women patrons are looking to experiment and more excited to collect new styles. “Between younger collectors across genders, I find that they are much better researched and know what they want,” she says.

These fairy tales are all-inclusive



Nidhi Goyal

When we came across And They… Lived Ever After: Disabled Women Retell Fairy Tales, we had to ask Rising Flame founder Nidhi Goyal what prompted this delightful collection. “When we don’t see ourselves in popular stories, media, narratives, we feel even more invisible. How would one experience friendships if there were no stories where disabled children/adults were parts of vibrant groups? How could one dream and love if no stories of hope, desires love and relationship have disabled protagonist? Stories can open up different worlds which we perhaps have not or don’t dare to imagine,” she told this diarist. The book features 13 stories by 13 different writers with characters such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Snow White making an appearance. “The only ask and request from the writers was to bring disability and a part of their life experiences as disabled women to the writing.”

A bird’s eye view of SoBo



(Right) Darshan Khatau; The peacock finds a pretty perch. Pic courtesy/Darshan Khatau

Well-Known wildlife biologist Darshan Khatau has been eliciting wows for his recent pictures of the bird life of SoBo’s green lung. “There are at least 80 bird species in the Hanging Garden itself,” says Khatau, who lives opposite the Raj Bhavan and whose appetite for bird watching he explained was whetted by his maternal uncles Mahendra Khatau and Jaymal Khatau. “Just two days ago, I caught sight of the Hornbill and the Paradise Flycatcher. There is also of course the peacock, which so many residents here may have seen,” he adds.

Maphaka is not a shut case as debate rages on

Jeremy Fredericks is a South African commentator who likes to tell it like it is. He spelt out his displeasure over 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka being asked to open the MI bowling against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL on Wednesday night. Maphaka, South Africa’s U-19 World Cup star, was hammered for 66 in his four overs in a high scoring game which MI lost. An enraged Fredericks wrote on Facebook, “For Pete’s sake let those who have ears please listen. This kid is 17 years of age. Why put him to the slaughter like this?”



South African commentator Jeremy Fredericks; (right) Young SA pacer Kwena Maphaka. Pic/Getty Images

Fredericks’s view attracted mixed responses, but two former SA players—Brett Schultz and Barry Richards felt the young bowler would learn from the experience. “Sink or swim. From good mentorship and leadership, he will grow from this introduction. It’ll make him better and stronger. He just needs to still keep believing. His got it all, it’s all a mental game now,” said Schultz, the former left-arm quick.

Meanwhile, Richards, one of the finest batsmen produced by the Rainbow Nation, agreed with Schultz. Fredericks stuck to his guns. “I respect all comments. I still have the right to have mine. Time will tell and I’m eager to see this talent develop,” he stated. And what does our in-house cricket nut feel? He goes with Fredericks’s view. Jasprit Bumrah is the world’s best fast bowler across all formats and you don’t hold back the best simply because the importance of striking early is a constant in any form of cricket, he reckons.

A tale of one city

Last week, the city’s bookclubs and WhatsApp groups were agog with the news of Crossword’s new flagship store inauguration, happening this Sunday at Krishna Curve, Linking Road. As part of the opening, readers from the city were asked to submit recommendations of their favourite books for the Mumbai Recommends initiative. These books will be selected and displayed at the store, with the recommendation. “It is a collection of literary gems, handpicked by members of the community. We are capturing personal reviews, age and professions so readers can see what like-minded people have read and enjoyed,” says Aakash Gupta, the CEO.