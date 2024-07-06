Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Aala re aala!

Govindas begin practicing for the upcoming Dahi Handi at Girgaon Chowpatty.

What’s next for Bono baes?



Alyssa and Simone Chesson

Growing up in Bombay I’ve always admired and loved heritage and Art Deco structures. As a child I would pass by the beautiful buildings near Gateway and imagine living in one of the flats, decorating each and every corner in my imagination. When we started Bono, I always had a vision of opening a cafè in one of these buildings,” Alyssa told this diarist. This dream has resulted in a cafè at Johnny Castle on Wodehouse Road.

“It took two months to renovate since we wanted to maintain as much of the heritage vibe—like the height of the ceilings or the beautiful wooden antique door, which we restored and painted a post box red.” The café will have a specially curated coffee menu. “Being heavily into fitness we also plan to start Bonobae super smoothies [you can add a shot of collagen or whey protein to your favourite healthy smoothie],” she adds. The café will launched this weekend.

Good b(o)ye Sam!



BSCPA crematorium

This diarist was dealing with the loss of 13-year-old lab, Sam, and was stressed about how the service, as the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals (BSPCA) crematorium services, since we assume the worse of government-funded facilities. But, the crematorium staff who finally took Sam into the electric furnace was a godsend as they didn’t rush our grief.



Sam

They waited for us to say our goodbyes once on the stretcher, and as we wrapped him in his blanket, lay down his favourite biscuits and squeaky toy next to him—an understanding lacking in most private veterinary clinics today. No rush, no “chala, chala.” Thank you for the kindness BSPCA…

Binny there and done that in 1983 and 2024



BCCI president Roger Binny (sixth from left) with India’s T20 World Cup-winning team at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The reception for India’s victorious T20 World Cup team at Marine Drive’s far end (if you are heading to Nariman Point that is) was nothing short of extraordinary. The fans on the streets to hail their heroes probably outnumbered the ones who waited at the Wankhede Stadium for Rohit Sharma & Co to arrive. A few enduring cricket enthusiasts were reminded of the motorcade accorded for Ajit Wadekar’s 1971 team when they arrived after India’s first Test series win in England. Yes, the 2007 celebrations for the World T20 triumph was fresh in memory, but Kapil Dev’s 1983 team too were honoured at Wankhede.



Roger Binny on his return from the 1983 World Cup. Pic/Mid-day archives

Is there a common factor in the 1983 and 2024 celebrations? There is—Roger Binny, an important member of the 1983 side and now president of the BCCI. “I remember the 1983 drive from the airport to the stadium very well, but this [Thursday] was something [else],” Binny, who was seen on the open-top bus, told this diarist. He claimed 18 wickets in eight games to get the bowler of the tournament award in 1983. Of Thursday’s scenes, he added, “so many fans from young children to the old and the enthusiasm on each one’s face was something to see. It was a truly unforgettable sight which the players will never forget.” We too, Sir.

Is there a need for an alternate stadium in Panvel?



A lot of “sole”searching on Marine Drive. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

There has been analysis aplenty about our stupendous T20 World Cup win. Now, though we have an analysis of our jubilant victory parade in Mumbai, where the spirit and intent was faultless but execution open to debate. People with a front row seat to the action, Marine Drive residents simply said it was, crazy. Ashok Gupta, president Marine Drive Citizens Association explained, “We could not put a foot on the ground, not one foot and that is no exaggeration. We were all praying there would be no adverse event. Make no mistake, all of us too are exhilarated with the win.



Ashok Gupta

But the parking crunch at Wankhede is now a very challenging space for cricket matches and crowds. Is it time, we were discussing, to have a humongous stadium, much bigger than the Wankhede at Panvel perhaps? If planned, that one could have an academy, an entire sports complex perhaps. With the Atul Setu bridge, the area is accessible than ever before. Coming back to Thursday’s parade, the cops too did a great job, but just think if one or two persons had fallen. We have been fortunate once, may not be so next time.” The relieved Marine Drive local signed off with a laugh, “thinking about next time, also means yet another victory parade.”

Kubbra’s got a funny streak

What we love about actor Kubbra Sait’s Instagram are not the glam pictures (though we like those too), but it’s her funny PJ videos that brighten our days. Sample this: “How did the hamburger introduce his girlfriend? Answer: Meat Patty dude!” She wishes that she hadn’t waited as long to make these, she told us when we speak to her. “If you are yourself, magic happens.” When we asked her where does she source her jokes from and she laughed, “You don’t ask a magician the secret of his tricks. It was Kuku’s dialogue and it’s true here. But I search for bad jokes all the time. It’s one way to have fun on the Internet.”