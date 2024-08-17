Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Playing dress up

Young men from the Koli community shop in Colaba for a traditional outfit for the occasion of Nariyal Poornima, that they will celebrate tomorrow

The helpful nudge

She’s starting young! Samara Sujan, 17, has been working with diabetic women at the Bombay Hospital on a health monitoring platform. Ultrahuman M1 collects data from a small sensor in the skin which detects metabolic health markers and transmits the readings to a mobile device. “The phone offers a ‘nudge’ that notifies them to walk, eat healthier and engage in activities to reduce their glucose levels,” says Sujan. “My grandparents also have diabetes and inspired me to make this app.”

Late night spin and ‘coach’ Rajan Bala

South Africa’s wily left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj can even wake up at two in the morning and bowl. Yes, that’s what he said in a media interaction, published in the ESPN Cricinfo website recently. Our in-house cricket nut was reminded about how, during a 1994-95 Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Baroda at the RCF ground in Chembur, journalist Rajan Bala got a bowler to listen to his bowling tips deep into the night.



Keshav Maharaj (right) Rajan Bala

The bowler has been caned by Sachin Tendulkar during the day en route the batting great’s then Ranji Trophy highest score of 175. The late Bala, who knew the game inside out and was used to sleeping late after talking cricket and other things over drinks, expressed the desire to teach the bowler how he should bowl to Tendulkar in future. The bowler was woken up from his slumber by a teammate and the lesson was duly handed out in typical animated Bala style.

Tendulkar missed his century in the second innings but no, the same bowler didn’t dismiss him. In fact, the bowler gave away more runs than he did in the first innings. While Maharaj said he can be up to bowl at any hour, we just hope the former Baroda bowler doesn’t wake up in a cold sweat thinking about that January 1995 day and night.

Marathon Musings



Chhagan Bhujbal with a commemorative medallion released to mark 20 years of the marathon. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

In a world where superlatives are loosely used, “legendary:, “iconic”, and “gamechanger” have become commonplace, and even clichéd. Yet, the Mumbai Marathon, which will celebrate 20 years when it is run on January 19, 2025 is deservedly all that and more. At a glitzy ceremony in a SoBo hotel recently to open registrations for the annual race, there were speakers giving accolades, from “watershed event” to “torchbearer of the running revolution”. It was also called, “the legacy of Mumbai” and “Pride of Mumbai”. Another invitee, and there were many, stated, “Mumbai Marathon enjoy your upgrade into the next decade. After all, running is a journey of self-discovery”.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal recalled the marathon’s genesis when it was run in 2004 in February that year. He said, “I remember that the beginning was not that smooth, but it became a grand success. Post Mumbai terror attacks (November 2008) I recall an even more robust presence of Mumbaikars in the city to cheer on the runners as if in defiance and standing up to terror. I remember Ratan Tata’s words then: ‘you can injure us but you cannot finish us’,” he said. There were several other statements about the sterling, stirring race that has spawned so many running events across the country. There was one corporate entrepreneur, who was called to speak on stage, who said, “Two decades is longer than most marriages last”. Ouch. There were a few laughs in the audience at that. That is another way of looking at the race, through a contemporary prism.

Sea snake has a crabby day

The hook-nosed sea snake is so venomous and aggressive that when it shows up in fishermen’s nets, they kill it immediately. It is rarely seen on land, though, so it was a rare case—on several counts—when wildlife rescuers found one last week on Juhu beach, where it had been attacked by a hermit crab. The hermit crab had completely torn the sea snake’s jaw, says Dr Rina Dev, an exotic animal veterinarian, adding, “We performed a very delicate re-constructive procedure to repair the tear, in possibly the first such surgery in the country. Such a rescue is usually not possible because even a small amount of venom from this snake can prove lethal,” says Dr Dev, thanks to whom the sea snake will live another day.

A voice for all

Mumbai’s voiceover industry received a boost on Independence Day with the launch of Voice Bank India, a non-profit initiative by Gulmohar Media in collaboration with the Association of Voice Artistes India (AVA). The platform is designed to simplify the voice-casting process by offering a centralised space for voice artists to showcase their work.



Dignitaries from the Association of Voice Artistes attend the launch of Voice Bank India (right) Amarinder Singh Sodhi

Speaking to mid-day, veteran voice-over artist and General Secretary (Honorary) of AVA, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, said, “The initiative was launched in association with renowned voice artist and COO & MD of Gulmohar Media, Sumeet Pathak, who wanted to create opportunities for both established and aspiring voice talents.”

Through this initiative, industry partners, such as producers and casting directors, can easily access the site, which features filters based on gender, age group, and tonality, making the audition process more efficient. “Our intention with Voice Bank India is to ensure that all voices are heard, providing a streamlined, cost-free solution for both artists and industry partners,” Pathak stated. Praising the initiative, Sodhi highlighted the potential this initiative has to benefit voice artists across India. The platform is available at www.voicebankindia.com.