Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje

Barkour!

Zeus (left) has a gala time with his human Priya Jobanputra and his canine friend Euro at the newly-opened Juhu Pet Park at Juhu Chowpatty.

History made wearable



The Champions Ring; (right) Harsh Sagar

It’s dazzling, it’s timeless, and most importantly, it is embedded in India’s rich cricket history. Diamond merchant Harsh Sagar’s latest design, the Champions Ring for the Indian Cricket team, is 60 grams of 18k gold studded with 330 diamonds. The rings are similar in design and yet each one is personalised for each player. “Jewellery, to me, is about legacy, not just luxury,” says Sagar. “Whether it’s a rare historical piece or a contemporary creation, what matters is the story it tells”. “In India, cricket isn’t just watched—it’s felt,” he says, “It’s in the voices that echo through packed stadiums, in the streets that erupt with joy after a win, and in the hearts of millions.” And hence, the Ring had to capture a moment in history in a way that felt personal, wearable and timeless.

Stitched stories



Milaaya works with artisans to preserve Indian crafts

Kemps Corner’s Milaaya Art Gallery showcases embroidered work as art with their latest exhibit, Unravelling the Earth’s Story in Embroidery. A group of artists including Nikhil Chopra, Ranbir Kaleka, Manjunath Kamath and Shaurya Kumar depict the story of earth in embroidery. Each piece speaks about how the world was and how it should be. “We’re going through a huge transformation, and the earth is getting compromised. Flora and fauna are being destroyed due to climate change, and in 2025 we are still seeing wars,” says Gayatri Khanna, founder of Milaaya Art Gallery. The artists have expressed this through their works. The exhibition is on at Milaaya Art Gallery till March 31.

The Rana news lookback...

One of the big headlines from PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States is the extradition to India of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.



Eric Garcetti’s words come back one month on. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

The news took this diarist back to a weekday morning in early January this year at the Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba. At that time, the then US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was giving a talk on “Peace and the role of the US-India defence and security partnership”. Incidentally, Garcetti also bid farewell to India on this occasion as his tenure ended in January. While Garcetti spoke about stronger-than-ever India-US ties, it was not all words.

One solid example of partnership Garcetti had mentioned was when he referenced Tahawwur Rana. “You will see his extradition to India soon,” he had said in his farewell talk. A little over a month today, the headlines make this diarist think: Garcetti had said it then, on a warm, yet slightly windy late morning, opposite the Gateway of India, with sunbeams bouncing off the waters.

You sure about Kallis, Ricky?



Sir Garfield Sobers. Pics/Getty Images

Ricky Ponting’s recent comment about Jacques Kallis being the best cricketer who has played the game opened the eyes of those pundits who have not given the former South African all-rounder the credit he deserves. Ponting mentioned numbers to make his point, saying either of Kallis’ batting and bowling stats are outstanding, and the perky Aussie is right.



Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting

We don’t know whether Ponting’s selection of Kallis includes only the greats he played with or overall. If it’s the latter then what will fans of Sir Garfield Sobers think? We asked our in-house cricket nut. He came up with a quote from Denis Compton, the English batting great. Towards the end of an article on Sobers in his book Compton on Cricketers, he wrote, “I end my judgement of Sobers as I did of Bradman: I doubt if we shall see his like again.” Let the debate start.

A love song for all



Tiana Tara

Singer-songwriter Tiana Tara, who is the daughter of theatre artiste and socialite Anju Chulani and orthopaedic doctor Farhad Taraporevala, has just released her third single, Glad You Came Along, and we had the romantic and uplifting number playing on loop this Valentine’s Day. Tara tells us the track—which was released on February 14—was born exactly four years ago, while she and guitarist-songwriter Debanjan Biswas were jamming. “Scrolling through my phone’s photo gallery yesterday, I realised that we wrote the song on February 13, 2021. Serendipitously, it’s also releasing on Valentine’s Day,” she says.



Debanjan Biswas



She recalls how Biswas had played a guitar riff and she responded by humming a few melodies. Within three hours, they had written the entire song, and later, the lyrics flowed just as smoothly. “We just wrote lyrics that matched how the music made us feel. It’s a love song to all the people in your life who show up for you and make you feel less alone. Over time, to me, it’s also become about how you show up for yourself,” she says, adding, “I hope people connect with it and send to the ones who make them feel at home.”