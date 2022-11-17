Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Living On the edge

A skater shows off his railslide moves on The Steps near Mount Mary in Bandra

Growing book by book

Did you know that remote villages in Rajasthan have a camel cart library, stocked with over 1,500 books to promote reading among children? Thanks to library educator JoAnne Saldanha, this diarist learnt about books inspired by similar real-life instances of storytellers and librarians re-imagining the reading room for kids. Marking National Library Week in India, Saldanha is sharing these snippets in an online series on @mythaunty, discussing books, libraries and librarians. “Kids of all ages and across social and economic backgrounds should be able to access books. Libraries offer a democratic space because they let children choose — something that might not happen in the classroom. A kid choosing a book amongst a dozen shelves embodies freedom and grants empowerment,” she noted.

Raising the bar in Nairobi



Niyati Rao (left) Jishnu AJ

The fragrance of khus, the chaos of Dadar’s flower market and the heady aroma of our desi petrichor are being ferried all the way to Nairobi, from the streets of Mumbai. In the Kenyan capital, these notes will be infused into unique cocktails that Jishnu AJ, head mixologist of Fort-based Ekaa, will whip up at Hero Bar and Sinnerman, as part of a takeover hosted by Pop You. The three-day cocktail pop-up that kicks off today also marks the first time that an Indian mixologist is taking over these bars in Kenya. “India and Africa have a lot of similarities when it comes to cocktail culture; both are slowly emerging on the world map with respect to the best bars. There are a lot of hidden ingredients everywhere; we just need to put them in the right cocktails,” shared Jishnu, while Ekaa founder and head chef Niyati Rao, added, “For me, this [pop-up] is an ode to my motherland.”

Green scene at T2

One of this page’s regular khabris is happy to report a small, yet important step towards a green and more environment-friendly turn taken at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s T2 terminal. The washrooms have discontinued hand paper towels. Instead, there is a mega, whirring hand dryer. Be forewarned that the sound and the force of the jet nozzle can take some getting used to. But all for a good cause. The attendants are happy too. One of them told this diarist with a smile, “Haan, yeh achcha idea hai, aur area saaf bhi rehta hai.” We agree.

In search of a diverse tune



Nikhita Gandhi. Pic Courtesy/Instagram (right) Heena Kriplani

As India’s musicians prepare for the big festival season ahead, new opportunities are popping up. Take for instance New York City-based music giant, TuneCore, which has announced a whopping grant worth R1,00,000 to be offered to one selected Indian artiste. The label has already made a mark with its Indian platform since 2020, but is now on the hunt for new talent. Heena Kriplani, head of TuneCore, South Asia, told this diarist, “The Indian music market is robust with talented artistes who create in a variety of languages and genres. Our aim is to embrace that diversity.” The jury features singer Nikhita Gandhi and Mae Mariyam Thomas, founder of Maed In India, among others. “Our jury panel is made up of industry experts who, because of their experience, are in the best position to recognise and appreciate talent. They will look at talent, potential and community engagement as factors to consider while deciding the recipient of the grant.” With language no bar, musicians are encouraged to create pieces across genres. Head to @tunecore.ind to look up details and apply by December 15.

A seat at the big table

A former Mumbaikar is making waves in the world of modern art museums. Once a curator at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF), Kamini Sawhney (in pic), director of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, has been selected to join the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) from 2022 to 2025. It’s a rare achievement as the panel is the only global network of modern art museums in the world. Sharing that the role of the panel is crucial, Sawhney said, “We have learnt that during a crisis, nothing makes us stronger than being part of a larger community, with whom we can exchange ideas and look for solutions.” She added that it is an opportunity to present a South Asian perspective. “I hope to share my experience of forging relationships between institutions in India and abroad, knowledge of contemporary Indian art, and an understanding of audience behaviour within the Indian context,” she shared.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal