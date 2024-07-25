Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Junior patrol squad

A child playfully aims a toy gun at resting passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Change of guard



Fr Joshan Rodrigues with (left) the now retired Fr Anthony Charanghat

Recently, Fr Anthony Charanghat, veteran editor of The Examiner Catholic Newsweekly, retired from his role. The publication is popular in Catholic households across the Archdiocese of Mumbai. He was honoured at The Examiner Day celebration for his five-decade-long association. Fr Charanghat handed over the reins to Fr Joshan Rodrigues, who has held a senior editorial role at The Examiner. He shared about his plans, “One of my focus areas would to adapt it more concretely to the digital medium; with a focus on video journalism to complement the print publication.” The family remains the centre point, “I hope that each family member can find resources and inspiration to help them strengthen their personal lives, family lives and their place in the larger world, founded on Christian values.” Others including His Eminence Cardinal Gracias, who is also a trustee of The Examiner and Bishop Dominic Savio, recalled his contribution at the event.

South Asia, and its textiles



(Left) A spread with the floral medallion pattern; (right) saree from the late 19th to mid 20th century. Pic courtesy/Philadelphia Museum of Art

“Textiles are the one category of artworks which we engage with every day — through the clothes we wear, in our households and for various purposes. While textile production and design are extensive in India, many of us don’t understand the nuances of how they’re produced or where they come from,” shared Mandara Vishwanath, special projects lead, MAP Academy.



The 19th century patolu made of silk, cotton, double ikat and tabby weave. Pics Courtesy/ The Cleveland Museum of Art

To bridge this gap, the Academy has collaborated with heritage textile label, Nalli Silks, and introduced two fellowships — The Research and The Educator Fellowship — each with a grant of Rs 5.5 lakh. “The fellowship is dedicated to fostering wider participation and community learning in textile practices and histories, and aims to bridge various types of knowledge with academia and encourage shared understanding and appreciation,” Vishwanath explained.

She will be part of a five-member advisory committee that will review the applications. Open to individuals above the age of 18 years, from across South Asia, the project combines the 1928-established Nalli Silk’s focus on textile design, innovation and production, with the MAP Academy’s vision of fostering incisive research and the study of art histories from South Asia. The last date to apply is September 30. For more details, log on to mapacademy.io.

Stories that matter



A moment from a shoot for Lollipop

Nazaria’s four-month-long filmmaking programme Reimagine has reached its third phase. Twenty passionate teenagers from low-income families are currently working on short films in Jogeshwari. While each vary in genres, they are all built on topics the children primarily explored in the programme — gender, power and education. “The children come from three low-income groups that reside in Asalpha, Kandivali, and Shankarwadi. We taught them the basics of storytelling, and how they can use it to spread messages about social justice,” shared co-founder, Nandini Kochar. After a month-long rigorous training in how to use the filmmaking equipment, they started working on the short films. The four films, Lollipop, Chithi, Hijaabi Hacker and Could It Be? explore topics like gender equality, sexual harassment and queer romance. “The students came up with the stories by themselves. Many took inspiration from their personal lives as well,” she added.

A biodiverse city



A photograph in the report features women selling fish outside Bhandup Station. PIC COURTESY/Berjis Driver

At a recent meet-up where environmentalists from across the city were called to the BMC headquarters to share their concerns and opinions on the subject, Waatavaran’s founder Bhagwan Kesbhat handed the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Bhushan Gagrani, a copy of their People’s Biodiversity Report. “We made this report after engaging with the fisherfolk community. Experts and tourists visit Bhandup for its diverse biodiversity in flora and fauna. The report maps the same and serves as a tool for researchers and municipal corporations,” Kesbhat shared. “Our proposal to them was to create more such biodiversity reports for all the wards of the city,” he told this diarist.

Green celebrations



Chocolate Ganesh idol (right) an idol made of cow dung

While the city warms up around this time of the year to plan and prepare to welcome Ganesha, the beloved elephant god, for city-based organisation Dil Se Foundation, it’s a bleak reminder of a deep-rooted issue. “Every year, we set out on beach clean-ups after the festivities end. It’s heartbreaking to see idols with broken heads and severed arms wash ashore,” shared Karan Shah, trustee, who is looking for solutions in idols made of chocolate, paper, mud, and dried cow dung. An eco-friendly Ganesha idol contest announced by the organisation is set to reward the most innovative idols this year with exciting prizes.

“Chocolate idols are gaining popularity in the city. Devotees can immerse the idol in water and offer the chocolate mix as prasad. Another interesting innovation is mud and seed idols that can be immersed in water and directly planted in your garden. This way, the idol keeps on giving long after the festivities have concluded,” Shah revealed. Those keen to welcome a greener Bappa this year, can log on to @dilse_org for more details.