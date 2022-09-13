Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Point and shoot

An international tourist clicks a selfie with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, and the garland offered to the warrior king, at Gateway of India on Monday.

The forgotten forest keepers

Bishnoi woman Amrita Devi

Despite our calendars mentioning national and international days of importance, many fall off the radar. September 11, observed as National Forest Martyrs’ Day, was one such date. So, Bandra’s Roots Nature Club took to social media to discuss names such as Amrita Devi, Deepu Rana, N Marappa and Chinta Baiga. “These heroes lost their lives while trying to preserve our natural heritage. Amrita Devi, a member of the Bishnoi tribe, lost her life along with 350 others while standing up to a king’s army that wanted to cut Khejri trees. Using immersive stories to speak about them helps build responsibility for nature among our youth,” said founder Pooja Hemdev.

Queen Elizabeth II’s doppelgänger

Vijayakar dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Among the varied responses and reactions to Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, we’ve seen tributes written, grief expressed, the Queen’s reign celebrated, conversations around colonialism and the monarchy, and, of course, a share of jokes and memes. From the list, is Kunal Vijayakar’s hilarious Instagram post of him dressed up as the late Queen Elizabeth II. Decked to the T with a crown, some perhaps not-so-royal jewels and a wig, a rosy-cheeked Vijayakar smiles at the camera wearing a pink pout and what can only be one’s grandmother’s tailor-made frock. Captioned with ‘To “She” who inspired me… a whole nation and indeed the world. RIP Queen Elizabeth the Second. Long Live King Charles the Third’, the post was a hit with Vijayakar’s followers. The actor, director and food writer has played the Queen before on The Week That Wasn’t with Cyrus Broacha and in a play called Unmasked. “It was a tough character to pull off in terms of the costume as none of us had diamonds, even fake ones, as big as the Queen’s. But it was quite cleverly done with a cardboard cutout tiara, an assortment of jewellery and I had a great make-up artiste. Instead of simply putting up a photo of her, this is what I did,” he told this diarist. As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery.

Not chhee chhee, it’s beautiful

(From left) Nasrin Modak Siddiqi and Dr Swati Popat Vats at Crossword, Kemps Corner. Pic/Ashish Raje

Early childhood and the foundations it lays for life was the theme of the discussion at the launch of Once Upon a Gift, a book authored by noted educationist Dr Swati Popat Vats and journalist Nasrin Modak Siddiqi, at Crossword, Kemp’s Corner. The title celebrates the treatise on the work of Friedrich Froebel, who invented the kindergarten concept that is now in use across the world, and its application in holistic development. The book acts as a compass to educators and parents alike. For instance, as Howard Gee, Principal, Deutsche Schule Bombay (DSB) International School, said, “Children learn by doing and not by being told. They’ve got to get their hands into the mud, see and feel the creepy crawlies and appreciate nature by experiencing it. It’s not chhee chhee, it’s beautiful.” Also in attendance were Marja Einig, Deputy Council General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany; Arun Rajamani, Md South Asia, Cambridge University Press and Assessment; and Micaela Ventura, Head of Primary, DSB International School. The panel was moderated by Fatema Agarkar, Founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence, and Vice President, ECA.

Cheer for the East Indians of Mumbai

A previous edition of the East Indian community awards

It’s always special when someone from your circle cheers you on. The East Indian Community Awards was founded on this special feeling. The ceremony that is scheduled to be held later this month focuses on people doing their share of good for the greater society. Alphi D’Souza, chief executive officer at Mobai Gaothan Panchayat — which is hosting the felicitating event — said, “We either present an award to someone who is working for the betterment of the East Indian community or to someone from the community who is effecting a change in some way or the other.” The function will be held at Vile Parle’s Hotel Avion, and isn’t open to all, given the venue’s holding capacity, D’Souza told this diarist. Sharing an advance peek into the event, he said, “The East Indian of the Year award will go to Thane resident Bernadette Pimenta who has been creating ripples in social work and women’s welfare.” The event will also involve performances by Rocky and Shalini, and other known artistes from Mumbai.

