Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Chasing the rainbow

An airplane descends in the background of a tree painted in multiple colours to welcome delegations for the G20 meet in Mumbai

The end of an era

Bhushan Korgaonkar and Sulochana Chavan at a performance. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

The passing of artiste Sulochana Chavan last Saturday at the age of 92 marked the turning of a page in Maharashtrian folk music. The Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winner was known for popularising lavani with her singing. Theatre director Bhushan Korgaonkar (inset) shared that he had only met the singer a couple of times at public events. “I was always surprised because she would dress like someone’s kaku or maushi [aunt], but sing with such raw sensuality,” he recalled. Describing the singer as unique, he shared, “She would lay emphasis on certain words and letters to add to the song delivery. Also, she would never make eye contact while singing live. This is unique for a lavani singer,” he noted.

A mew-new way to nod off



The planted pots transform the back of bus stops

In March 2020, this paper had highlighted how the high visibility road from Mahim to Prabhadevi, called Caddell Road had been dubbed the cultural spine of Mumbai. One of the features on that stretch was ‘vertical gardens’ installed as part of the facelift behind bus stops at Shivaji Park.



A cat takes a cosy snooze, in one of the planters

There were 35 potted plants placed behind the stop in neat rows, giving them a green and clean look. While these have transformed the back of the bus stops, it was amusing to spot a feline recently, who had clambered on to the top rung of the ‘vertical gardens’ row and was sleeping in a planter amongst the drone of vehicles at Shivaji Park. Who needs a mattress? A mud planter will do very well for a catnap.

Also read: Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Decade-nt delight



An evening at Bonobo

Bandra’s Bonobo and Versova’s Jamjar Diner turned a year older on December 12. “Jamjar turns 10 while Bonobo is 14,” Nevil Timbadia, partner, Auriga Hospitality, told us. He added that time has only proven this to be one of the best decisions of the founders’ lives. “One of the most important things is that in the course of everything, you feel the need to shake things up. That’s the urge you have to resist. Focus on keeping things consistent and making things better,” he remarked. Yet, there is change in the offing, we hear. Jamjar, in particular, is in for a menu upgrade. “The American diner aspect will remain alive, but there is a new menu incoming,” Timbadia revealed. Bonobo, he added, will continue to focus on live music and interesting programming for patrons.

A good heart



A moment from Shiv Subrahmanyam’s play, Irani Cafe

Earlier in the month, this diarist had written about Prithvi theatre hosting a tribute festival for the late actor and theatre maker Shiv Subrahmanyam from December 20 to 23. Now, we have learned that the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Tata Memorial Centre for research into ependymoma tumours. “I wanted to forward the money for research, having lived through the experience with our child who recently passed,” shared actor Divya Jagdale (right), Subrahmanyam’s wife.

The upcoming three-day festival will host writers and directors from Sudhir Mishra to Leena Yadav in conversation. “The intention is to bring people or directors and writers to shed light on his body of work,” she said. The fest will also host a screening of Sriram Raghavan’s diploma film, The Eight Column Affair (1987), which featured Subrahmanyam in one of his earliest performances.

Jazz time in Bahrain



(From left) Rhythm Shaw, Vasundhara Vee, Louiz Banks, Sheldon D’Silva and Gino Banks after their performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Louiz Banks is back from Bahrain where he performed at his first Bahrain Jazz Festival last week. “There were 13 bands including Paul Lay trio, Florence and the Bare Souls among them,” he said. While he hadn’t expected it, Banks revealed, “It was an amazing atmosphere. We heard some interesting Arabic jazz, and were equally thrilled to perform.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 3 Submit Request