Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave
Chasing the rainbow
An airplane descends in the background of a tree painted in multiple colours to welcome delegations for the G20 meet in Mumbai
The end of an era
Bhushan Korgaonkar and Sulochana Chavan at a performance. Pic Courtesy/YouTube
The passing of artiste Sulochana Chavan last Saturday at the age of 92 marked the turning of a page in Maharashtrian folk music. The Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winner was known for popularising lavani with her singing. Theatre director Bhushan Korgaonkar (inset) shared that he had only met the singer a couple of times at public events. “I was always surprised because she would dress like someone’s kaku or maushi [aunt], but sing with such raw sensuality,” he recalled. Describing the singer as unique, he shared, “She would lay emphasis on certain words and letters to add to the song delivery. Also, she would never make eye contact while singing live. This is unique for a lavani singer,” he noted.
A mew-new way to nod off
The planted pots transform the back of bus stops
In March 2020, this paper had highlighted how the high visibility road from Mahim to Prabhadevi, called Caddell Road had been dubbed the cultural spine of Mumbai. One of the features on that stretch was ‘vertical gardens’ installed as part of the facelift behind bus stops at Shivaji Park.
A cat takes a cosy snooze, in one of the planters
There were 35 potted plants placed behind the stop in neat rows, giving them a green and clean look. While these have transformed the back of the bus stops, it was amusing to spot a feline recently, who had clambered on to the top rung of the ‘vertical gardens’ row and was sleeping in a planter amongst the drone of vehicles at Shivaji Park. Who needs a mattress? A mud planter will do very well for a catnap.
Decade-nt delight
An evening at Bonobo
Bandra’s Bonobo and Versova’s Jamjar Diner turned a year older on December 12. “Jamjar turns 10 while Bonobo is 14,” Nevil Timbadia, partner, Auriga Hospitality, told us. He added that time has only proven this to be one of the best decisions of the founders’ lives. “One of the most important things is that in the course of everything, you feel the need to shake things up. That’s the urge you have to resist. Focus on keeping things consistent and making things better,” he remarked. Yet, there is change in the offing, we hear. Jamjar, in particular, is in for a menu upgrade. “The American diner aspect will remain alive, but there is a new menu incoming,” Timbadia revealed. Bonobo, he added, will continue to focus on live music and interesting programming for patrons.
A good heart
A moment from Shiv Subrahmanyam’s play, Irani Cafe
Earlier in the month, this diarist had written about Prithvi theatre hosting a tribute festival for the late actor and theatre maker Shiv Subrahmanyam from December 20 to 23. Now, we have learned that the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Tata Memorial Centre for research into ependymoma tumours. “I wanted to forward the money for research, having lived through the experience with our child who recently passed,” shared actor Divya Jagdale (right), Subrahmanyam’s wife.
The upcoming three-day festival will host writers and directors from Sudhir Mishra to Leena Yadav in conversation. “The intention is to bring people or directors and writers to shed light on his body of work,” she said. The fest will also host a screening of Sriram Raghavan’s diploma film, The Eight Column Affair (1987), which featured Subrahmanyam in one of his earliest performances.
Jazz time in Bahrain
(From left) Rhythm Shaw, Vasundhara Vee, Louiz Banks, Sheldon D’Silva and Gino Banks after their performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Louiz Banks is back from Bahrain where he performed at his first Bahrain Jazz Festival last week. “There were 13 bands including Paul Lay trio, Florence and the Bare Souls among them,” he said. While he hadn’t expected it, Banks revealed, “It was an amazing atmosphere. We heard some interesting Arabic jazz, and were equally thrilled to perform.”