×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2022 Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions in Mahim

Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions in Mahim

Updated on: 05 December,2022 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

A notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police said, since the Urs would be organised in the jurisdiction of Mahaim Traffic Division and a large number of devotees will be visiting Mahim Dargah

Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions in Mahim

Representational Pic


The Mumbai Police on Monday issued traffic diversions around Mahim area ahead of Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs between December 7 to December 18. 


A notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police said, since the Urs would be organised in the jurisdiction of Mahaim Traffic Division and a large number of devotees will be visiting Mahim Dargah during the period. The Balmiya Lane situated near the Dargah Road where vendors put their stalls on both sides of the road and devotees are witnessed purchasing from these stalls, thereby obstacle to the vehicular traffic are likely. Hence necessary arrangements for vehicular traffic needs to be made. 



The notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (HQ and Central), Traffic, Mumbai said, in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, an order was being issued for road closure.


Also Read: Mumbai traffic updates: Police issues restrictions ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Following road shall be closed for vehicular traffic and prohibited for parking from 7.00 am December 7 to December 18.

Balmiya Lane between the stretch of 5 spice to Kapad Bazar in the jurisdiction of Mahim Traffic Division.

Alternate Road-
1) North bound traffic shall take right turn from Kapad Bazar and shall proceed through L.J. Road and after 13-30 hrs shall use Cadel Road.

2) South bound traffic shall use L.J. Road and from 7.00 hrs till 13.30 hrs shall use Cadel Road.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai police news india maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK