Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Uday Devrukhkar

Head above the rest

A mannequin peeps out of a pile of clothes outside a clothing store in Andheri East

A wall for all



Children paint on the community wall

A graffiti workshop recently brought together a dozen young fighters at Sassoon Dock to highlight the significance of every group in the society. In a touching effort by charity platform Niru Foundation and St+art India, the painting workshop introduced 10 to12 young cancer survivors with artists, Koli fisherfolk and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The session that marked International Childhood Cancer Day — observed on February 15 — was a chance for the kids to interact with diverse people. “The idea was to make them feel as important as any other community. We have always believed in democratising art. Through this event, we could use the medium for children to express their thoughts,” shared Vikas Nagrare, director, Special Projects. The theme was water, and Nagrare pointed out that boats — being a typical symbol of childhood — were a part of the drawings.

Also Read: Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Ladakh puts its best foot forward



(From left) Stanzin Chandol, Tashi Ladol and Stanzin Dolkar

When Ladakhis run in Mumbai you can expect easy, breezy, wins. That is what three young women — Tashi Ladol (40m:27s), Stanzin Chandol (40m: 57s) and Stanzin Dolkar (41m: 13s) — proved as they swept the 10-km distance at the first edition of the Invincible Women’s Run that was flagged off from a mall in Malad over the weekend. The Invincible Women’s Run is a women-only running event that has long-distance formats like the Limitless 100 km, Super 75 km, Fabulous 50 km, and shorter distances like 10 km, 5 km and 3 km runs. The bigger picture, however, is Ladakh. The land of the lamas, with its stunning, rugged and picturesque views is emerging as a magnet for runners and those who like to challenge themselves in the high-altitude region where cardiovascular events are especially demanding. The good part of this development is that more Ladakhis are coming to the city for long-distance running competitions. They arrive with their sinewy strength and speed, bringing a zippy, new dimension to the running landscape in aamchi Mumbai.

Let’s shop, eat and repeat



The dessert counter at the Cafe

Are you someone who maintains a list of new and old cafés in the city? Embellished in gold and silver tones, Café by The St Regis Mumbai is a new outpost at Phoenix Palladium. General manager Varun Chhibber (inset) explained about the idea behind marrying luxury and food through a tea room that serves all-day breakfast and fresh bakes. “We launched this space keeping in mind the shoppers who come to Phoenix Palladium.” He added that when people are at a luxe shopping destination, they should be able to find an experiential stop that matches the overall experience. While the kitchen will be helmed by chef Paul Kinny, tipplers can expect curated drinks on the menu. The wine bar has been designed by Pallavi Nanda. Chhibber revealed that couples chicken burger and cafe mac n cheese are his favourite picks. “They are sinful but keep the child in me alive.”

Going back to school

It was a full circle moment for YouTuber Avanti Nagral when she visited her alma mater, Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort, as the chief guest for a panel discussion. “I remember those days where as a student, I would escort chief guests to the principal’s cabin during school functions. To see the same scenario unfold where the roles have been swapped felt special,” Nagral recalled. The YouTuber mentioned that not only the theme, Psychology and Sociology, was interesting but she also pointed out how everyone openly discussed topics like queer identity, which were considered taboo during her school days. “It felt great to be relatable to the students sitting in the audience as I was in their shoes not so long ago.”