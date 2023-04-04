Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

An up-heel task

A young boy, riding pillion, holds on to the disassembled legs of mannequins

Shakubai steals the show



The last week of March marked a significant — and a little strained — span for Indian theatre practitioners. It was time for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), an honour accorded to the finest in theatre. And in its comeback year — after it had gone virtual during the pandemic — Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning lavani artiste Shakuntalabai Nagarkar bagged the prize for playing the lead in Lavani Ke Rang. This diarist learns it is her first win for acting on the stage. “It feels good to realise that Lavani has been recognised for its contribution to theatre.

The art form finds its roots in Maharashtra, but beyond the state, it is often viewed differently. When we perform, we aim to change that idea,” Nagarkar told us. Thrilled about the feat, Bhushan Korgaonkar, director of the production shared, “Shakubai and I were staying back in Delhi until the awards night. And every day, I would visit Kamani Auditorium to catch other plays. Often, audience members would walk up to me, sharing that they have watched the play multiple times. It was an exciting feeling,” he said.

Do good deeds only

The occupants of Anand Nagar — a settlement in Malad East that was destroyed by a fire earlier in March — recently received essentials from the charity group, Vanvashi Jankalyan Samiti. Aluminium pans, cups and bowls, and blankets were handed out to the stricken. Although the support brings relief to their daily lives, the residents are still awaiting proper shelter — a concern that can go out of control if provisions are not made before monsoon. With 100 families getting some help, this diarist takes hope from the saying: A good deed is never lost.

Hollywood tastes Mumbai masala



Can you, like this diarist, not have enough of the delish tidbits from the recent NMACC gala? Catching its trail, here’s something to surprise you. Did you know that Gigi Hadid’s favourite Hindi film is Devdas? The supermodel shared this with Aditya Pai, tour leader, No Footprints. Pai took Hadid, and actors Zendaya and Tom Holland around the city.



He shared with this diarist, “Hadid is a real trooper. She was fascinated to know about the American, a drink named after the American Prohibition at the Harbour Bar in Taj; Mark Twain’s tryst with the Watson’s Hotel; and the fact that the American Civil War gave rise to a number of cotton mills in Mumbai.” He added that Holland and Zendaya were interested to understand how local cultures thrive and wanted to know more about Mumbai and the Kolis.

Sea-son’s greetings



What better way to beat the summer heat than by seeking some splash time? After a few hiccups, Mumbai Sea Swimmers (MSS) — a community organisation exploring the open waters — is set to host their annual Swimathon in May.



“But this time, the contest will follow a new format — a 60-minute time trail,” shared Minesh Babla, who co-runs the platform with Mehul Ved. The challenge requires each participant to swim non-stop for an hour. They have 100 slots in total, and are currently accepting registrations. Together with the Rupali Repale Swimming Academy, MSS is gearing for this sporty adventure at Dombivli’s Palava City.