Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Dome with a view

Workers observe the city from atop the General Post Office’s newly-renovated dome near CSMT

H is for heritage, L is for launch

(From left) Tina Narang, Tasneem Mehta, Dr Pheroza Godrej, Fiona Fernandez, Hemali Sodhi and Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the book launch. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

It was H for heritage, history buffs and heat; since it’s April in Mumbai, the last aspect is a no-brainer. That summed up the spirit of a recent book launch at SoBo’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS). Writer and mid-day’s features editor Fiona Fernandez’s book, H for Heritage: Mumbai was launched at the Children’s Museum lawns over the weekend. Chief guests for the evening, Dr Pheroza Godrej, chairperson, Museum Society of India, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS and Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director and managing trustee, Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, spoke on the occasion. Dr Godrej reminisced, “Nearly 50 years ago, when awareness about heritage and the concept of conservation was still nascent, I remember careening around the city behind Foy Nissen on his scooter, holding on to his portly belly.” Mukherjee’s was an inspiring migrant story. He said, “I arrived here in 1990 from east India. I actually spent three nights at the CSMT [then VT] station. I did not know anything about the city, and worked as an intern first at the museum. Slowly, I started respecting the city, and fell in love with it.” Mehta in her address called Fernandez, “a heritage warrior and soul sister.” She termed the book’s style as “charming, chatty and intimate”. Radio host Hrishi K held a peppy interaction with Fernandez, interspersed with humour and sharp observation. Fernandez then answered some thought-provoking audience questions deftly, leaving those present with a teaser that this title is part of a series that will travel to other cities. As the event wound down, and Fernandez was seen signing books, several journalists in the audience were spotted leaving for a Sabyasachi Mukherjee event. Only this Sabyasachi was not the museum director, who had regaled us with his nostalgic anecdotes, but the fashion designer of the same name, who was hosting a select preview of his flagship store at Horniman Circle. The outpost, which opens to the public today, we hear, is also a treasure trove of Indian craftsmanship. From one Sabyasachi to the other, that weekend was about celebrating the past, living in the present and preserving for the future.

Inclusive is chic

Children attend a class at Garima Greh. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Even as the LGBTQiA+ community fights to assert their rights against growing conservatism, there is hope in the city. Actor Sushant Divgikar did their bit for the community when they reached out to make fashion more accessible to young children from the community who are denied it. Last week, the actor reached out to their friends, Nisha and Ravi Lalvani of the Bandra-based Fuss Pot for specially designed clothes for the children of Garima Greh, a shelter home that provides a safe space for the transgender community, in Goregaon. “The owners have always believed in one love, respect and dignity for all. This is not the first time they have come forward to support the rainbow community. I had to ask just once. We need more allies like them.” The simple act of clothes allows the children to learn that their identity and idea of fashion is valid, said the actor. Of course, the institution is set to receive another drive of clothes in the coming week, they confirmed.

He raised the bar



Pic Courtesy/AhmadJamal.com

In the words of Don McLean, the music is slowly fading. The passing of Ahmad Jamal is another blow to the world of jazz. The Lifetime Achievement-Grammy Award winner passed away at his residence in Massachusetts last weekend at the age of 92. Back home in India, another jazz legend, Louiz Banks (inset), mourned his demise. “Ahmad Jamal, as a totally distinctive jazz piano stylist, remains one of my favourite piano players.” For the jazz legend, Jamal’s name was synonymous with his fast-paced style.

“When I first heard Surrey with the fringe on the top and then, Ponciana, I was totally blown away with the erratic yet melodic jazz piano rendition of a jazz standard,” shared Louiz Banks. Describing the pianist’s ability to extend notes, Banks said, “He never stuck to the straight melody and harmonic progressions of the original composer. The common 32 bars of a song would become 50 bars of exciting music exploration.” From his unexpected gaps, burst of piano runs and sudden dainty tinkling of the keys out of the blue, there were many reasons why Miles Davis called him a ‘regal’ player of the keys. Banks concluded by saying, “Many are copying his style, including me, but Jamal was the original cat.”

It’s kick-off time

The Haalands of Govandi are prepping their boots. The Next Page Centre’s annual Foxpasser’s Football League is set to kick off next week with over 200 children in tow. “This time there are more categories, including the U-11 group. The girls’ league has been reintroduced as well, after the hiatus of the pandemic,” shared Anoop Parik, its founder and director. What’s more, said Parik, is that the tournament is managed by the kids, for the kids. “I am only supervising; the training and coaching is done by the kids from the ages of 19 to 20 years.” The training for the league begins this weekend, Parik revealed, with an auction-based selection for the players to follow on April 27.