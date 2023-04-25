Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

God’s own canvas

On Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, a participant makes a painting of the legend on a cricket bat at a drawing competition at Worli Sports Club.

Art call in Sharjah

It’s always interesting to witness a global community collaborate. The ongoing Sharjah Biennial 15 - Thinking Historically in the Present brings together over 150 artists from more than 70 countries, and is presented across 16 venues in Sharjah — from a power station to a vegetable market. Closer to home and later this week, Jnanapravaha Mumbai Institute will host a lecture where Anju Dodiya, Prajakta Potnis, and Reena Kallat, three of the 12 Indian artists a part of the Biennial, will speak about their experiences and creative process with Chemould Prescott gallerist Shireen Gandhy. “It’s been a proud moment, and an honour as eight of our artists from the gallery are a part of the Sharjah Biennial. The talk will share the ins and the outs of how we [worked] through the pandemic and also the artists’ creative processes.” Gandhy shared. The gallerist adds that the curator of the biennial Hoor Al Qasimi has brought to life the vision of Okwui Enwezor, who was previously curating the biennial this year before his untimely death in 2019.

Only local colours for this Khar locality

A mural by Shimon Shapira and 3 Art House on Third Road, Khar

If you happen to visit Khar market in about a week, expect to spot a colossal artwork at the entrance. Artist Prasad Achary — with the support of 3 Art House, an art platform founded by mother Jasmeet, and daughters Banat and Ganeev Kaur Bagga — will paint a mural featuring the varied sounds and characters of the market. “I have shared a mood board with him but we don’t know what kind of elements the mural will include. It’s inspired by a florist though, who used to set up his shop there years ago,” shared Jasmeet.

It was long due

Classical singer Rahul Deshpande shared with this diarist that he has not had a celebration in years. And now, with three firsts coinciding, he is gearing up for an evening of merrymaking with friends and colleagues this Thursday. It’s to acknowledge a year of Me Vasantrao’s success — a biopic in memory of his grandfather, Vasantrao Deshpande; a year since his National Award win for the role in the film; and 1,000 days of his YouTube channel. “It will be an informal evening with well-wishers from the music fraternity. We will chat and engage in a jamming session,” Deshpande told us, adding that the response the biopic has received has been truly humbling. The get-together called Milestones at MCA Bandra Club is his way of thanking his supporters.

Calling all avian enthusiasts

Ever wonder how bird-watchers stay in touch from across the world? It is via Ebird, avid birder Prathamesh Desai revealed to this diarist. Desai will hold an online lecture session with conservationists from the state this weekend on how to use this global citizen’s science initiative. “When you go birding, you note down your observations. But the data is not scientifically documented or stored. That’s where the website — ebird.org — comes into picture,” Desai remarked. A reviewer in charge of Mumbai and Maharashtra, the conservationist shared, “If your entry shows unique behaviour or change in nature, reviewers like me reach out for more information.” The webinar, he added, will also seek to inform amateur birders about the need to participate in the exchange of information. Birders would do well to check natureexplorers.in for details.

Don’t turn left, take a ‘write’

The pencil installation at Worli

Call it making a point. Or breaking a point. Just that, if you break a point on a pencil, you can always sharpen it, can’t you? So, we will get right to the point, actually. A one-pencil-atop-another installation is bringing colour to the Worli landscape. This installation is just outside the landmark Sasmira Institute building in Worli, and makes for an aesthetic value addition to the traffic island. This artwork sculpture, if one could call it that, stands near another traffic island that has an installation of two cutting chai glasses, a concept that is unique to Mumbai. The cutting chai installation featured prominently in a report in this paper. Pencils and chai go together, like the good neighbours they are. Who else remembers quaffing down cups of tea to stay awake during exam time, using pencils to make notes on paper? That’s the nostalgia that the pencil pyramid brought back for this diarist. We are pretty sure our readers will have their own interpretation. That is the beauty of art. When it comes to all the art that is burgeoning in Mumbai of late, like these pencils, we feel that if citizens find something that speaks to their soul, the artistic effort is not in vain.