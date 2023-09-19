The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

That time of the year

A woman prepares to take her Bal Krishna-themed Ganesh idol from a workshop at Thakur Village in Kandivali East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tilak’s legacy in Girgaon



They celebrated 130 years of the pandal with grandeur last year

In 1893, when ‘Lokmanya’ Bal Gangadhar Tilak called for Ganeshotsav, it first resonated with two of his followers residing in Girgaon’s Keshavji Naik Chawl. Since then, the chawl is known for being the oldest Ganpati pandal in the city. According to its residents who shared a photo from their archives with this diarist, they hosted Tilak in 1901. When the current president of the society’s Ganpati committee Mangesh Pokale looks back, he claims with pride that nothing much has changed.



It took the residents three Sundays to prepare the pandal

“We have had the same murti made by the same family of murtikaars, and the same kind of decoration on the pandal, hand-crafted by the residents every year. Last year, when we completed 130 years, we celebrated with grandeur. But this year, we’ll return to our simplicity, with our usual minimalistic temple-themed pandal,” he told us. They will welcome the murti in their 76-year-old palki today at 12.30 pm.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai Police issue traffic advisory, check complete list of arrangements in city

YA, they love to write



(From left, seated) Sana Gandhi, Navya Banga and Mann Tandon chat with (standing) Lubaina Bandukwala of Peek-a-Book at their session. PIc/PradeeP Dhivar

Last weekend, this diarist had a brush with some bright readers, as well as budding authors at the day-long Multistoried literature festival for Young Adults (YA) that was supported by Peek-A-Book. Held in the historic Malabari Hall at Girgaum’s Seva Sadan complex, going by the healthy response for this inaugural edition we hope it becomes an annual affair. With sessions by YA authors, there was something for pre-teens and teen readers. What drew our curiosity, however, was the panel discussion where high-schooler Navya Banga, the driving force behind this festival, chatted with teen authors, Mann Tandon and Sana Gandhi about their upcoming books. While Tandon’s is a fantasy fiction title, Gandhi’s book is about financial literacy for young people. These soon-to-be-published authors wowed us with their confidence and focus. And going by the applause they got from the audience, we’re pretty sure they would have inspired many to follow suit. A ‘lit’ event for Mumbai’s YA junta, in every sense.

Christ, that was such a fine gesture!



JC Goveas Foundation’s team at the accomodation

“No rooms.” “We are full up.” “These are our rates.” “Sorry friend, can’t help.” The guardians of JC Goveas Foundation were tired of hearing all this in their accommodation hunt for their 10-member team who were to travel from Talasari to be part of the recently concluded Palghar District Athletic Championships, at Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai. However, timely help came from Lancelot Joseph, trustee director of Christ Church School, Byculla and principal Graham Heiden, who were quick to arrange comfortable, free accommodation and food for the young athletes at the school premises.



The team at Christ Church

The athletes dished out a decent fare on the field. Most of them were running for the first time on a synthetic track; the final tally being two golds, one silver and two bronze medals. There would have been another medal had 600m runner Rakesh Morgha not had a fall in the final. This was after coming first in the heats. We are hoping to read about their exploits. And of course, more deeds of compassion and generosity!

Shana Tovah!



Siona, Mary Isaac Waskar and Meir Killekar

Last weekend was Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Meir Killekar, business development manager and consultant from Thane’s community of Bene Israeli Jews, gave us an insight about festivities that included prayers at the Shaar Hashamaim Synagogue, Sea prayers called Tashlich at Thane’s Upvan Lake, and Bhaucha Dhakka at Sassoon Docks, which is a symbolic washing away of sins, and a familial gathering for a feast.



Jewish traditional feast

“Since the first day of the new year coincided with Shabbat, the Shofar [instrument] was blown on Sunday in all synagogues,” he shared.

Paella party

The Spanish paella is set to get an Indian fix as chef Shipra Khanna (below) prepares to represent India at the World Paella Day Cup in France tomorrow. A part of the country’s paella festival, this competition will see her compete against 12 chefs from across the globe who went through a nomination round, followed by a voting round. “I got the highest votes and was selected,” said Khanna, who also happens to be the only chef from India in the competition. When we asked her what’s the spice up her sleeve, she said, “We have a rich and diverse cuisine, which is understated. Indian cuisine is not all about curry and hot food. I feel blessed to have this great opportunity to represent and showcase Indian cuisine on a world stage in a completely unique light. I will prepare my signature spice blends and use them to make a desi paella.”