Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Smiles conquer all

Despite the squeeze on a rainy day in an overcrowded bus at Bandra Kurla Complex these women commuters are in good spirits.

Moves like Vicky



(Left) Vicky Kaushal in the music video; (right) Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit in the parody video. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

While the country can’t seem to get over Vicky Kaushal’s moves in the new Tauba Tauba music video, the Bollywood star has turned fanboy for city-based content creators Srishti Dixit and Kusha Kapila. “He reached out to us over a phone call and we all just laughed together for a minute before initiating any conversation,” recalled Dixit, who plays Kaushal’s role in a parody of the original music video that has taken social media by storm, amassing more than 15 million views in a day. “It was Kusha’s idea and I obliged. We put together an all-black outfit from what we could find in our closets and started recording; no practice sessions and all that jazz. I think it’s evident from how the moves turned out in the final video,” Dixit laughed.

Inking for a change



The team with last year’s collections

Your next tattoo could leave an indelible mark on the lives of the less-privileged in Mumbai. Rang Charitra, a two-day initiative by Sam Tattoo Studio in Malad and Charni Road will offer free flash (1 inch x 1 inch) tattoos in return for used art supplies, stationery, and other school essentials this weekend. “When you look back at your tattoo, we want you to be reminded of a good deed you did that day,” shared Jassi Singh, manager. Those interested in participating can log on to @samtattooindia.

Replanting hope in Malad



Zidaan Castellino plants trees during a previous plantation drive in Malad

Earlier this year in June, this section had reported a young Malad-based environmentalist’s plea to the BMC to restore green cover in his neighbourhood. “After due discussions, we are finally planting the trees together this weekend,” shared an elated Zidaan Castellino, who had written a concise letter to the BMC last month regarding felling of trees near St Anthony’s Church in Malwani, Malad. “My aim was to present a practical solution to the authorities and I reiterated my plans to replant trees along the newly widened road when I met the Garden Department officials of the P North ward. I showed them the clippings of the mid-day story and they realised I was serious about my mission to bring the trees back,” he revealed. This Sunday, the 15-year-old will join officials in planting native trees along one side of the road leading to the church.

Solidarity that’s set in stone



A brick from Alexis Rose’s original collection (right) the QR code installation at the gallery

SoBo art gallery Method’s latest exhibition might make for tearful viewing for many. A series of bricks bearing the names of 6,747 Gazan victims from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict are laid down at the gallery as part of Mexico-based artist Alexis Rose’s series titled The Future Will Remember. The series will be on display till August 12. Another exhibit features a log of QR codes printed on sheets of cloth that redirect the viewers to crowdfunding campaigns started by Gazans. “Bringing the exhibition here wasn’t easy. We had to recreate the bricks here in Mumbai as bringing them from Mexico was not feasible. The display will serve as a reminder of the innocent Gazan families that have lost their lives in the bloody conflict,” said Sahil Arora, curator.

Learning through a play



A moment from the performance of Ek Madhav Baug at the event held in Bandra

While teaching is no child’s play, the educators at The Humsafar Trust turned to a different kind of play and performance to spread the word on LGBTQiA+ rights. “We often hold sessions with workplaces and corporates during Pride Month in June, and this session with Bunge India at Bandra Kurla Complex on 21 June was one such event,” shared advocacy officer Dhruv Goenka (right).

While presentations and talks help people understand the importance of representation, stories work better, he noted. “Ek Madhav Baug is a play by the late Chetan Datar and tells the story of a mother and a son. It explores the journey of emotions between the two as the song comes to accept his own identity, while the mother learns how to accept him. Acceptance is not a one-time event and evolves over a period of time and interactions. Ambegaonkar’s narration added to that experience for the listeners,” he noted.