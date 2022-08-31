Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

A juggling act

Commuters cross a bright mural that depicts a traffic police as a multi-armed god

All-day indulgence

City restaurants that court history occupy a special place in this diarist’s heart. We were naturally thrilled to know that Shamiana, one of the flagship restaurants of The Taj Mahal Palace, that was introduced as the country’s first all-day dining outpost in 1973, is back to being open throughout the day, and night. Foodies in the city have cherished the place for its easy sentiment and comfort food options. “For years, the place has been a home to diners. We are now set to bring back the modern-day nostalgia and offer our guests the perfect place to curb their midnight cravings with favourites such as bhurji pav, falooda, fish and chips, kathi rolls and pizza, among other dishes. Our endeavour is to be a city-centric coffee shop — just as the place was intended to be 50 years ago,” Amit Chowdhury (in pic), its executive chef, shared with this diarist.

Prep for a bright future

The Bombay Catholic Sabha Academy for Civil Service Training (BCSACT) will host a free seminar presenting the offerings of its one-year online preparation course for civil service entrance exams on September 4 at Mahim. Dr Lawrence Fernandes (inset), Training and Youth Affairs Forum, BCS, shared with this diarist, “There is ample scope in careers in civil services as they provide job security, good salary, medical and retirement benefits.” Those who plan to prepare for the civil services, can register for the seminar by September 2 on the digits 9029089915.

Kej has sung a worthy song



Kalpana Munshi, ex-president of The Rotary Club of Bombay, presents Ricky Kej with the prestigious award. PIC COURTESY/Trupti Arekar

Earlier this week, two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej was in town to receive yet another award. This time, it was for his contribution to nature as much as music. The Rotary Club of Bombay presented the producer with the Shyam Munshi Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award. Calling it a huge honour, Kej said the award was an encouragement for him to continue on the path of environmental consciousness. “All of the music that I have made since my Grammy win has addressed different aspects of environmental and social issues including climate action,” he said. Describing climate change as an existential threat, Kej noted that the searing heat waves across Europe and the ongoing flood in Pakistan are proof of its growing impact. “People with a large following have the power to make a difference and can inspire other individuals to make small incremental changes in their own lives to create a ripple effect to ensure lasting change,” the composer pointed out. One hopes others heed his tune.

The jungle book we need



Illustrations from Aamcha Jungle Dennar Nahi. Images courtesy/Poorva Goel

Forests — as the fulcrum of clashes between man and power — have often found green activists scampering for active public support. Public dormancy can result from the lack of awareness. To bridge the gap, a handbook designed by artist Poorva Goel explains India’s complex environmental history keeping the reader at the centre. Aamcha Jungle Dennar Nahi, traces the struggles of forest communities for their rights through the lens of colonialism and its ongoing legacy. “Comics are an accessible medium of storytelling. The humour makes hard truths palatable,” Goel said. The book is a timely read in the context of the #SaveAarey movement. “Translating research into a story was challenging. You are juggling between not loading the reader with too much information, and setting enough context so that they are not lost. I relied on Kalpavriksh and Vikalp Sangam’s fieldwork in Maharashtra’s Korchi,” she revealed. The handbook can be read on vikalpsangam.org.

Doggone it! Julie is still missing



Julie with a stray cat companion

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s heart-stopping hi-jinx, in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match, had the desis delighted. But things have taken an unexpected turn for Colaba Causeway’s Avabai Mansion residents. As crackers erupted when Pandya hit the winning six on Sunday night, the building dog Julie bolted out of the compound and has not been seen since. Resident Homi Kaka said, “Julie was a stray, and I found her in Colaba nearly a year ago. She was wandering around, as she had obviously been abandoned. I brought her home. She did not like to be in the house, so she used to stay in the building compound, and sleep there at nighttime. She was a loving, friendly dog, and would play with the cats. I had her vaccinated and sterilised. She had all her shots. I am certain that she left because she panicked on hearing the loud crackers. It may have scared her.” Word is out along the Causeway about the missing dog. Kaka added, “All of us, including my family and my staff, are looking for her.” If Julie is back, Colaba will be on Cloud (ca)Nine.

