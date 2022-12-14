Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Sea-ze the day

A mother helps her toddler keep balance as it heads for the waves on Juhu beach.

Pondy calling



Anju Makhija and Gayatri Majumdar

Co-founded by Mumbai poet and writer Anju Makhija, along with Gayatri Majumdar, The Pondicherry/Auroville Poetry Festival is back in its sixth edition. In this increasingly divisive world, the festival will shine a light on the theme of equality and oneness. Makhija shared that the two-day festival on December 21 and 22 will be spread across Pondicherry and at Auroville. “Even in the post-pandemic world, it is disappointing to see that everything is back to what it was before, be it gender issues or communal problems. The country stays divided. We felt that poets can shed new light on this subject,” she told us. The festival will bring together around 20 poets, speakers and musicians. There will be poetry readings, discussions, a farm visit, talks and musical performances, too, during the festival.

Wat-er story

The Charles Correa Foundation announced the awards for its annual Nagari short film competition, and Mumbai managed a representation. With the theme focussed on water, Akanksha Gupta (inset) and Gopal MS’ The Chaviwallahs of Mumbai won a Jury Commendation award for their short film.



A moment from the short film, The Chaviwallahs of Mumbai

“We have always been interested in the politics of distribution of water,” Gupta said. “The term chaviwallahs refers to people who work on the water pipelines. They go around the city and open the valves directing the flow of the water,” shared with this diarist.

My city, my people

Do you, like this diarist, live and breathe Mumbai? Artiste-activist Aqui Thami’s presentation at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF) will nudge you to reflect on the city. The founder of Bandra-based Sister Library said that she will be showing two pieces of her work — an interactive poster project and a film titled Women Fish. “The poster project is site-specific. I have done it in London earlier and now, I am bringing it to Mumbai in Hindi, Marathi and English, keeping in mind the city’s multilingual character. It begins with a simple poster which reads, ‘My Name is ____ and I’m making Bombay ____ .’ The idea is to nudge people from different socio-economic backgrounds to think about their contributions to the city,” Thami shared. Her second work is a film shot with the fisherwomen at Sassoon Docks. “I am excited as it will be screened for the first time,” she chirped.

Weekend revelry

Adagio, a community promoting an analogue lifestyle in a digital world, has surprises in its kitty. To ring in the holiday season, and the year ahead, the cultural hub in Bandra and Chembur will now host themed fleas this weekend onwards. “When people think of the weekend, they should instantly think of shopping here. That’s the kind of physical ritual we are trying to encourage. This weekend, the flea is themed on winter and Christmas,” shared Viraj P, its manager. Looking for festive charms and knitted socks? This studio space has your back.

Spreading cheer in his doc’s coat



Phadke with one of his creations (right) a shelf featuring his origami. Pics/Sameer Markande

If you happen to pay a visit to orthopaedic doctor Sanjay Phadke, do check out the nook towards the back of his clinic. Origami flower bouquets, fans, swans, weaver bird nests, collage artworks and more — all made from waste paper, straw and cloth — will greet you. About his initial inspiration, Phadke shared with this diarist that his wife, Madhuri, kindled the fire. In fact, recently, the doctor will exhibit his creations at an event in BKC. “We always had cloth scraps that I wanted to get innovative with. After attending a few origami workshops and being spurred by a friend’s exploits with straw, I realised anything could be fashioned from folded paper.” We think this is the happy pill every doctor’s visit should be followed by.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal