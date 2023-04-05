Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Big cat on call

A Bengal tiger swims in the pool to cool off from the Mumbai heat as awestruck visitors look on at Byculla Zoo

Talk it out



Pic courtesy/Gurmehr Kaur

Built on sorrow; many may think the poetic words of Mother Muse Quintet (Speaking Tiger), the most recent poetry book by Naveen Kishore (in pic), theatre practitioner and the founder of Seagull Books, are melancholic. However, the beauty of his poetic abilities makes for a wonderful read. Sharing what inspired him to write the book, he said, “Loss. Death. Of a mother. Of a lifetime of companionship; of storytelling as you had inherited once from her.” At Kitab Khana next week, Kishore will read some excerpts from his book and engage in a conversation with poet and writer, Ranjit Hoskote. He added that the book is a deeper discovery of personal experiences. “Poetry is an exploration; one that is palpable under the skin and ‘heard’ only through the senses,” he stated, further noting that he will be leaning towards this conversation during his talk with Hoskote.

Narredu gallops off for an Oz-some stint

Suraj Narredu

Even as you read this, top jockey Suraj Narredu would have just landed in the Australian city of Melbourne, readying for his three-month riding stint, post Mumbai season which ended on Sunday, hoping the hooves thunder Down Under. The Bengaluru-based professional’s impending arrival had made news in Australia. “I even got a call from a friend in Singapore, after he read the news in a paper there,” said his illustrious uncle, jockey and now trainer Mailesh Narredu. Suraj told us, “I have ridden overseas several times but for 1.5 months at the most. This time, I am ready to skip the Bangalore summer season. I will be a freelance jockey, hoping to get some good rides and build contacts in Australia.” Suraj said, “Racing abroad makes you a better and sharper jockey, but most importantly, a better ‘horseman’,” explained the young man, who is certain to bring some sunshine (Suraj) into wintry Melbourne.

Wrong number

The propensity of Twitterati to shoot first and ask questions later might gain them traction and a new follower or two, but it can also cause unwanted headaches to some. An example of this phenomenon was observed last Sunday, when a picture of Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, Nita Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, started doing the rounds on social media. A Twitter account named Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (yes, the FAN is in all-caps), tweeted the picture tagging everyone visible in it. Only, they tagged the wrong Tom Holland; a UK-based historian, author and broadcaster. This was, obviously, not the first such tweet, because the ‘other’ Mr Holland quote-tweeted the FAN Club tweet, saying, “Please make it stop.” This writer responded to Holland’s tweet expressing sympathy, and he replied saying, “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!” Numerous Indians repeatedly tried to point out that this wasn’t the actor, but the voices of reason were dwarfed by the enthusiastic clamour of SRK and Salman fans.

The 89th page of an inspiring legacy

Pic courtesy/Instagram

To celebrate the 89th birthday of Dr Jane Goodall on Monday, Jane Goodall Institute India (JGII) that works towards conservation of animals and nature, egged their social media followers to share stories of how she had inspired them — as part of their Roots & Shoots youth programme. While offering insight into these engaging accounts, Shweta Naik, executive director, JGII, Akarshita Tomar came in for special mention. “She will be joining us as a programme manager; isn’t that inspiring?” Naik revealed. She also shared a story about Sakshi Rajpal that touched her the most. “Everything that Dr Jane works for can be summed up in one word: Compassion — compassion for animals, people and the planet,” Rajpal wrote.

Hooked on to the marlin

Earlier this week, while on a visit to Sassoon Docks, InSeason Fish’s field personnel Renuka Yadav chanced upon a large catch of marlins. Yadav regularly checks the catch across the city to add to InSeason Fish’s research on seafood diversity, sustainable fisheries and healthy oceans.

Co-founder Divya Karnad (below) told us, “Big and fast predatory fish aren’t usually found in muddy waters. They are more common along the southern part of the western coast, where water near the shoreline is deep.” She added that with a major species of surmai under threat now, marlins and sail fish are often passed off as surmai. InSeason is currently working on a handbook on fish varieties of Mumbai.