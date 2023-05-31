Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

On the fast track

Treating everything else as white noise, a college student finishes her assignment at Matunga (Central) railway station

Man of steel is a winner



Dev Mishra (centre), a handicapped body-builder, poses for Parel Shree 2022. FILE PIC

It’s a proud moment for this newspaper as its principal photographer, Atul Kamble, secures the second position for the country on the AIPS sports media rankings for Asia. The list that was released last week celebrates the above photograph featuring Dev Mishra, a determined individual, who lost his legs in a train accident in 2015.

On a good note

How do you like to begin your day? If it’s with a positive thought, then this monthly breakfast series by Amishi Parekh might interest you. The series called CreativeMornings hands out thought-starters to anyone looking for motivation. Their upcoming session at Tarq this Saturday will see city walker Zoya Kathawala (inset) share her observations on acceptance. Kathawala told this diarist, “I think I was invited for the curated walks I host in Kamathipura. My walk there is a lot about accepting a neighbourhood, which although is a part of Mumbai, has remained outside of its consciousness. I work in visual arts and my talk will be peppered with nuggets that I have picked up along the way.”

Why can’t women loiter at night?

Women pose after a previously hosted night walk (right) Neha Singh

In a unique initiative, Maasika Mahotsav — a community raising awareness about periods — and Why Loiter Campaign — a women’s rights drive to reclaim public spaces — have come together to host a night walk. Neha Singh, founder of the movement, shared details about the plan, “After meeting at Mahim railway station, we will begin with an orientation on the need for women to be able to loiter in public spaces at night. We plan to engage with the staff at local medicine shops. Our aim is to understand why sanitary napkins are still wrapped in black polythene or newspapers. Is it because periods should be a secret? Or, is menstruation dirty? We want shopkeepers to tell us about the impact of such a practice.” The group will also track the number of public toilets en route — a necessity that menstruating women on the move often find tough to access.

A purr-fect gala



A pet parent holds up her Persian cat (right) A winner and its cat parent pose with their trophy

Asia’s Biggest Annual Championship Cat Show is coming to Vashi’s CIDCO Exhibition Centre on June 11, and feline fans cannot keep calm. “More than 600 cats belonging to at least 12 breeds are expected to participate in this event. Five international judges will announce the results on the basis of cat temperament, fur quality and breed standards. It is more of a competition among cat parents, those who have succeeded to treat their feline friends like the kings and queens,” shared Gaurav Varia, of Feline Club of India, the organisers of this show, which will feature cat adoption centres, grooming kiosks and agility zones, among other attractions.

We are because we consume



A side view of Bandana Jain’s artwork, A Prison of Plenty. Pic courtesy/Bandana Jain

Would you take any more than a few minutes to tell us about the last time you bought things that you didn’t absolutely need? We live in an age where our consumption patterns define us. Ahead of World Environment Day — which is observed on June 5 — contemporary artist and design expert Bandana Jain (in pic) has come up with a new series titled An Ode to Consumerism. The artist shared with this diarist that in her message about environmental degradation, she wanted viewers to identify human evolution and behaviour. “One of the art pieces is called A Prison of Plenty. It shows an obese man — fashioned like a mannequin — hunched over a cardboard box that features junk food.” Jain wanted the boxes to be part of her creations as they are integral to the theme. Elaborating further, she said, “If you notice closely, you will see a brain plugged to the junk food items. That is a comment on the dopamine kick we seek from unhealthy eating.”