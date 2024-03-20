The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier x 00:00

Making a splash

A group of men spend the afternoon swimming and diving in the sea at Bhati Village in Madh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for Suga?



Suga. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Pop fans still recovering from the FOMO of missing the big concert in the city last week, this one’s for you. D-Day, a movie documenting BTS star Suga’s 25 performances across 10 cities is set for an official screening in Mumbai on April 18 and 19. “The excitement is palpable, and groups have already been formed to catch the premiere. We have sweetened the deal by offering freebies for all attendees at select theatres,” Ayushre Tari, founder, Mumbai BTS, shared.

Je t’aime, Mumbai



(From left) Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Atul Kumar and Sameep Padora. Sere-Charlet was the chief guest at the recently concluded exhibition, Architects and Firms that built Modern Bombay, where he spoke highly of Mumbai’s Art Deco ensemble (right) Khotachiwadi. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Since March 20 is observed as International Francophonie Day, celebrating the French language globally, this diarist reached out to Mumbai-resident and Consul General of France to India, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet to get the lowdown on the city’s French connections. “Mumbai and Paris are very similar. They are both international cities. In fact, French and Indian languages often use the formal and informal pronouns depending on the situation,” he shared. He even tipped a hat to Mumbaiyya slang by saying, “We do have some words that are used colloquially like Baraque/kholi for a small house, or Mec/chhava for a guy.” A keen observer of Mumbai’s urban heritage, he was recently present at the Art Deco exhibition in Asiatic Society of Mumbai. Naturally, the city’s Art Deco landmarks are some of his favourite spots. He shared, “I admire the Art Déco neighbourhoods. The movement that started that spread across erstwhile Bombay in the 1930s, is said to be inspired by the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts that took place in Paris in 1925.” While he loves Regal and Liberty cinemas, and walking through Khotachiwadi, he added, “I love all references to history, and places that have a character.”

All ears for this Parsi qawwali



The group performs at the Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha in Marine Lines

The recently concluded senior citizens’ talent show Umang 2024 brought some hidden gems to the fore. The highlight, organiser Sailesh Mishra shared, was a Parsi qawwali performed by a group of senior citizens from the Khareghat Colony Youth Association from Malabar Hill. The brainchild of Mani Mullah, an 82-year-old member, was brought to life on stage by a ten-member group. “The performance was a playful take on the age-old gender war. We often hear how there’s a woman behind every man’s success. We say, a woman’s role isn’t restricted to helping men, and we can, and do have our own aspirations and dreams,” Nilofer Cyrus, a member, revealed to this diarist, adding that the group has already started receiving offers from performing centres across the city following the event.

Making the world greener

City-based sustainability champions Rahul Nainani (left) and Rohan Mantri gave the world a sneak peek of what’s brewing in Mumbai at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona yesterday. Representing their brainchild ReCircle, a city-based organisation that has been working in the field of waste management and plastic circularity, the duo presented their new tech-forward waste management platform, ClimaOne. “It was fascinating to see a flagship technology congress focus on climate action, sustainability and green-tech. Our interactions with global sustainability organisations underlined the need for efficient waste management systems. It is the biggest problem the world will face in the next five years. The change needs to come on a large scale, and urgently,” Nainani told this diarist.

A mix of hope and hooves



The race which has heart; hope and horsepower will return to the racecourse this year

It will be horsepower, hope and hooves at the Indian Cancer Society’s (ICS) Race of Hope that will be run at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in the city this Sunday to create cancer awareness. The message is to stay two steps ahead of cancer, urging people to minimise risks. Usha Thorat, managing trustee ICS, said, “Race of Hope is a key initiative amongst many to raise awareness.” Messages mixed with megawatt speed from the finest equines will be on show that Sunday. From a live band to products made by cancer survivors and victors, activities for kids, cancer screening, the ‘race of hope’ is also about rays of hope, which will be shining at magnificent Mahalaxmi Racecourse this weekend. Donation passes (eligible for tax benefits - 80 G) for entry will be R999 per person. Get them on the ICS website (www.indiancancersociety.org).