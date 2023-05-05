Mumbai: Digitised parking OK, but what about the regulator, ask activists

Conceptualised 10 years ago, the Mumbai Parking Authority remains on paper even after BMC spent crores on research; activists ask who will manage the digitised model

An unauthorised parking in Borivli West. File pic/Nimesh Dave

With the BMC inviting contractors for its digitised parking service, activists and people’s representatives demand to know what the civic body is doing about the proposed regulator, which was conceptualised 10 years ago. First set up the authority, then move ahead, they have suggested.

The proposed Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) will have the power to approve charges, fines and regularise parking across the city. Its key tasks would also include policy formation, fixing parking rates, deciding fines for related offences, issues about traffic signs and boards and launching a software for on-street and off-street parking.

“The larger issue is why the BMC is not forming the parking authority. The administration is making the software without an authority. This is the side effect of not having a civic council. There are no public representatives to follow up on the matter,” said MLA Rais Sheikh of Samajwadi Party.

Congress’s Ravi Raja, the former leader of Opposition in the BMC, said, “The digitised parking system is already delayed by 10 years. Lack of planning and vision are the reasons for being unsuccessful in Mumbai. Then there is the parking authority, which is yet to be formed.”

‘Charges need to be low’

Activists also raised concerns about objections on parking charges, citing opposition to the pilot project in 2015. The state government put a stay on the implementation of the pilot in A ward (Churchgate, Colaba and Fort), when residents objected to the steep hike in parking fees from R15 per hour to Rs 60 per hour.

The BMC had justified the hike saying the new charges would discourage motorists from taking their vehicles out on the road, especially in south Mumbai, which in turn would decongest the city.

Nikhil Desai, a resident of Matunga said, “People are so used to free parking on roads that it would be difficult to implement the concept of paid parking... But, the younger generation will be inclined to use digitised parking instead of dealing with corrupt traffic police.”

The concept could be successful if the charges are nominal, off-street parking is safe and the authorities are strict about its implementation, he said. Activist Anil Galgali said, “The idea is good, but it’s necessary to keep the fees low.

This system should not be for profit. If the charges are higher, then unauthorised parking will increase at other places. Also parking should be free at the government, municipality and police premises.”

Additional Commissioner P Velarasu did not respond to a query regarding the parking authority.

How Rs 5.62 crore yielded nothing

The BMC engaged All India Institute of Local Self Government and Tata Institute of Social Sciences to conduct studies and form the parking authority for the city and spent Rs 3 crore on this between February 2019 and January 2020. The exercise stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expert panel was reconstituted in January 2021 to study legal aspects of formation of the parking authority and create a comprehensive plan for parking management in all 24 wards. Former IAS officer Ramanath Jha was appointed as an adviser. The BMC spent Rs 5.62 crore on the entire exercise.