During this time, his wife sought, and was granted, approval to meet him before he was taken back to jail.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dindoshi court rejects killer RPF cop’s bail application x 00:00

The Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected the bail petition of dismissed RPF constable Chetan Singh, recently chargesheeted for gunning down three passengers on board an outstation train.

The defence lawyers representing Singh had in the last hearing submitted a production warrant application, urging Singh’s presence. The court had instructed the police accordingly and on Saturday, Singh was produced amidst tight police bandobast, with only those directly related to the case being allowed to stay inside. During this time, his wife sought, and was granted, approval to meet him before he was taken back to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates Shravan Giri and Vashisht Arora, representing the victims in the case, vehemently opposed the accused’s bail application. Giri pointed out the absence of any medical documentation on record supporting the claim that the accused is suffering from insanity or an unsound mind. Advocate Arora emphasized the significant threat posed by a government official engaging in such offenses to the general public.

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said that accused’s defence should be assessed during the trial, not at this stage. After hearing all arguments, the, rejected the bail application.