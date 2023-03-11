Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow

Unlike Juhu, where unanimity won the day for residents in their fight against underground parking lots, in Bandra, the BMC has already issued a tender for them

BMC has planned a multi-level parking lot under Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. Pic/Shadab Khan

Encouraged by Juhu locals who persistently opposed an underground parking lot at their garden and forced the BMC to look for alternatives, Bandra West residents have also intensified their efforts to save Patwardhan Park. But, unlike the Juhu residents who all agreed, people from Bandra West are divided on the proposed parking lot. While some are in favour of an additional parking space in the area, as they are convinced that the BMC won’t disturb the garden much, others are against disturbing the garden at all.

The residents will meet on Sunday to discuss the issues and reach a consensus before taking the next step. The BMC has already floated a tender to construct a ground plus three-storey parking lot underneath Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. A former corporator and activists have also written to the BMC to reconsider the project.



The tender invites bidders for “planning, design, construction of an underground multi-level electromechanically car parking system for 288 vehicles, with shuttle and robo parker system on the north-side of Bal Gandharva Rangmandir at Patwardhan Park at the cost of Rs 75 crore”. In his letter to the BMC, Asif Zakaria, a former corporator, admitted that there is an urgent need to create more parking space in the city, however, he stressed that it shouldn't be done at the cost of a few remaining open, green lungs.

“The DCPR 2034 permits creation of such underground parking facilities, but surely not at the cost of losing the open space completely or even partially,” it stated. The letter added that on inspection of the tender document and drawings shows that the proposed parking facility will take over the entire open ground, with the ground-level parking having the entry and exit points, car lifts, etc.

Zakaria also raised questions at the Mumbai Parking Authority, created by the BMC, which has been spending crores of rupees on it. “What survey or study was carried out by the Mumbai Parking Authority before making such a decision?” he asked, and recommended that the BMC hold a public hearing to address the concerns of the

local residents.

Activist Godfrey Pimenta, in his letter to the BMC, suggested alternatives like creating parking space above existing BEST and MSRTC bus depots, at toll plazas in Dahisar and Mulund, above railway stations on suburban lines, adjacent to Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, etc. He also pointed out that the existing parking lots are underutilised due to hefty charges and people park their vehicles on roads because it's free.