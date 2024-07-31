Mumbai: DP World powers Nhava Sheva Terminals with 11MW green energy; cuts CO2 emissions by 50%

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 July,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The open access sourcing of green power initiative, with a cumulative capacity of 11 MW, is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT

The initiative is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has successfully executed the open access sourcing of green power at its Nhava Sheva terminals, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) and Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), starting from July 1, 2024.  


Electricity generated remotely is integrated into the state grid, supplying power to NSICT and NSIGT. The open access sourcing of green power initiative, with a cumulative capacity of 11 MW, is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT. This will lead to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions. 



Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations and Commercial, DP World, Subcontinent, Middle East and North Africa, said " The execution of open access sourcing of green power at DP World’s Nhava Sheva terminals is a pivotal step towards achieving our sustainability goals. This exemplifies our commitment to environmentally compatible designs and resilient infrastructure. By integrating green energy, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint, in line with the Government’s Maritime India Vision 2030. Our approach with Green Port Guidelines includes employing best practices and electrification of equipment, maximizing clean energy use, and adhering to the 'Working with Nature' concept to minimize the impact on the harbor ecosystem. This milestone not only supports sustainable port operations but also showcases our dedication to innovative and sustainable solutions, setting a benchmark for future developments."


Across its terminals in India, DP World is already converting its existing diesel-powered equipment fleet to electric. It has commissioned 4 Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) and electrified 15 RTGs at International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Cochin in Kerala. Added two electric Quay Cranes each at Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in Gujarat and in ICTT, Cochin.

Also, introduced three electric rail-mounted gantries for NSICT. The move towards 100% electrification of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly help reduce the carbon footprint of cargo transiting through the terminals, giving customers a competitive edge on sustainability in their supply chain.

Globally, DP World is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. DP World was a Principal Pathway Partner for the UN Climate Conference (COP28), hosted in Dubai, where it highlighted how technology and nature-based solutions can mitigate and build resilience against climate change while ensuring the continued flow of trade around the world.

